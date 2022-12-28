The Lady Wildcats basketball team will be holding its holiday tournament starting today at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Today’s action will begin at 5 p.m. as Peters Township takes on McLean, Va., which is coached by former Greater Latrobe standout Jen Sabota.
The junior varsity will also be playing both nights as it has double duty o on the evening of Dec.28 as it will face Bethel Park at 5 p.m. and Plum Area at 6:30 p.m.
Also that night, Peters Township will face Indiana Area at 8 p.m.
The 6:30 p.m. match will find Bethel Park and Indiana Area squaring off, while the nightcap has Latrobe hosting Plum at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s matchups include Plum taking on Bethel Park at 5 p.m., Indiana Area going against Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. and the tournament will conclude with Latrobe and McLean at 8 p.m.
On Thursday there are two JV games as Latrobe will play Peters Township at 5 p.m. and Plum plays Bethel Park at 6:30 p.m.
