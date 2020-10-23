The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team showed throughout the regular season that it can compete with some of the top teams in WPIAL Class 4A.
Head coach Jamie Morrison believes that will give her Lady Wildcats confidence during their first playoff appearance in six years, as No. 10-seeded Greater Latrobe will travel to No. 7 Upper St. Clair, 6:30 p.m. Monday.
“I think these girls have the ability to play with any opponent that we would get matched up against,” Morrison said. “If they show up and decide to play their game, I think they have the ability to win come Monday, and then we can look to move onto the next round. But it’s a game at a time.”
Greater Latrobe (4-4-1, 4-4-1) edged No. 9 Penn-Trafford, 2-1, on Oct. 15 to punch its postseason ticket. The Lady Wildcats had not defeated P-T in at least the past 17 seasons. Greater Latrobe also played to a 1-1 tie against the Lady Warriors during its third game of the season, after suffering close losses against No. 3 Fox Chapel and No. 4 Norwin to kick of its campaign.
The Lady Wildcats led at halftime against Norwin, a perennial contender in the WPIAL and the state, before the Lady Knights rallied for a 4-2 victory on Sept. 15.
“These other teams have had experience in the playoffs, which is to their credit,” Morrison said. “We are a little green coming with that, but I think with the desire that the girls have been showing and with the confidence that they’ve built up over the season by being in games or in the lead at first — even if the result didn’t end up that way as the final — I think that does a lot for their confidence and belief that they can win at this next level.”
Since tying Penn-Trafford, Greater Latrobe has won four of its last six games, including two wins against Taylor Allderdice, and a 2-0 victory versus Hempfield Area on Sept. 26, all in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 action.
Greater Latrobe will make its first postseason appearance since 2014 when the Lady Wildcats finished 7-5 in the section and 10-8 overall. That year, Greater Latrobe fell, 5-0, against Upper St. Clair during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Now, six years later, Greater Latrobe gets another shot at the Lady Panthers (7-5, 7-5) of WPIAL Class 4A, Section 2 in the first round of the district playoffs.
“We don’t know a lot about them,” Morrison said. “We’ve been trying to do some research. We actually were watching a little bit of film on a game that they played this season. Looking at their record, it’s pretty similar to ours.”
Upper St. Clair outscored its opponents by a 27-17 margin. As both Greater Latrobe and USC only played section matches during the regular season. The two teams did not square off against any common opponents.
Morrison, in her fifth season at the helm of the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team, emphasized her squad’s strength in unity ahead of Monday’s playoff bout.
“The one thing that I will say about this Greater Latrobe team, especially, is they are a team; they are a powerful unit,” she said. “They work for each other tirelessly.”
Greater Latrobe — a team lacking depth to begin the season — has also dealt with injuries along the way. The Lady Wildcats’ starting goalkeeper Sofia Decerb went out with an injury in early-October, while forward Claire Gerard has been sidelined with an ACL injury.
“But the girls that we still have don’t stop; they don’t quit,” Morrison said. “So, we are going to look to utilize that team chemistry to present a dynamic attack — coming at our opponent from all different fronts.”
Senior midfielder Maddie Delucio leads the Lady Wildcats with 10 goals. Freshman forward Ella Bulava scored four goals during the regular season, and freshman Regan Reilly tallied three.
“Maddie Delucio is a solid core for us in the middle of the field,” Morrison said. “She really looks to keep us together and distribute.
Greater Latrobe outscored its opponents, 21-17, during the regular season.
“The girls play so well together, and so we are going to utilize every player we have on the field to make sure that we are dynamic and give our opponents numerous and varied looks.”
Monday’s playoff match will be Greater Latrobe’s first game in 11 days since defeating Penn-Trafford. A section contest against Hempfield Area was postponed because of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at Hempfield Area and an exhibition match with Franklin Regional was also cancelled.
“The whole season has been a very interesting road, and it’s honestly gotten more and more bizarre, I feel like, as the season has gone on with the current world situation,” Morrison said.
Morrison said the break from play has given her team time to recover.
“Between injuries and illnesses, we’ve used some extra days to give the girls some time off to recover,” she said. “...Between the last game we played and what was supposed to be our first postponed game, we gave them a few days off for girls we had feeling a little bit off with everything happening, you hesitate for them to come and risk infecting everyone.
“Luckily, everything has been very mild in terms of them being sick, but it started with that plus some bumps and bruises from being in such physical games in such a short amount of time with a shortened season.”
For Morrison, the key to victory Monday is playing together, being dangerous in attack, and communicating and working together defensively.
“We are expecting a really good match based on what we’ve seen,” she said. “We think we are absolutely in the running. With our expectations, if the girls play the way they know and do what they’ve we have a really good chance.
“I think the girls are extremely excited to finally make the playoffs, and I think that will translate into their play come Monday.”
