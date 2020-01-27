Even playing shorthanded because of injury and foul trouble couldn’t keep the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team from getting a big section road victory on Friday.
With starters Rachel Ridilla and Lexie Weatherton on the bench, along with top reserve Bailey Watson — who picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter — the Lady Wildcats held on for a 43-41 win over host Penn Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 matchup.
Sophomore forward Anna Rafferty led GL with a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman forward Emma Blair followed with nine and six, respectively.
However, it was the play of sophomores Lizzie Planinsek and Abby Shearer, particularly down the stretch, that secured the win. They combined for five of the final seven points for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe is now 5-5 in the section (8-7) overall and one-half game behind Penn-Trafford for the fourth and final playoff spot behijnd Woodland Hills, Oakland Catholic and Penn Hills (5-4, 7-10). However, the Wildcats already own a road victory over Penn-Trafford.
With both teams mixing up their defenses — from man-to-man, zone and full-court pressure — the game was low-scoring and close throughout.
Penn Hills led by four after one quarter, GL got its inside game going with Rafferty scoring 12 of her points in the second.
The Lady ’Cats also concentrated their defense on the Golden sisters, Jasmyn and Jayla, and pulled even at halftime.
Greater Latrobe actually led, 25-22, on a basket by Rafferty with eight seconds left, but Jayla Golden hit a three-pointer from just inside half-court to tie it at the break.
Then, it was Blair’s turn. After a field goal from guard Ava Vitula, Blair scored nine consecutive points to give the Wildcats a one-point edge (36-25) after three quarters.
Planinsek also accounted for five offensive rebounds in the game’s last 10 minutes. She also deflected a pass intended for PH’s Niya Moore with less than five seconds left, with Vitula grabbing the ball to preserve the win.
Ridilla contributed six points, Vitula five, and Planinsek four.
For Penn Hills, Jasmyn Golden was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Jayla Golden had nine, and Moore eight.
Greater Latrobe is at winless Laurel Highlands (0-9, 0-16) today in section action with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
GL’s junior varsity got an easy 56-13 win with Josie Straigis and Camille Dominick netting 21 and 13 points, respectively. Shearer had 11 points and 10 steals.
GREATER LATROBE (43)
