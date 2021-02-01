The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start, but the Lady Wildcats enjoyed another strong finish during a 48-16 exhibition home victory against Kiski Area on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (5-1) have won five of their first six games played this season. They remain a perfect 4-0 in section play. Greater Latrobe is scheduled to return to WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 play at Franklin Regional 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Lady Wildcats defeated Franklin Regional, 51-38, at home on Jan. 8.
Greater Latrobe started slow against Kiski Area (0-5, 3-6), which competes in Class 5A, Section 2, but the Lady Wildcats eventually found their groove. Greater Latrobe averages 50 points scored and 39 allowed defensively in six games played this season.
Emma Blair scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Wildcats, while Anna Rafferty contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Rachel Ridilla drained a trio of three-point field goals, while freshman Elle Snyder contributed four points, four rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block to go along with zero turnovers for the game.
Greater Latrobe struck off the tip, using a secondary fast break to isolate Rafferty in the paint for the early 2-0 lead. Kiski Area responded with eight of the next 10 points during the next four minutes to take an 8-4 lead on the road. During the stretch, Kiski Area hit its only two three-pointers of the game by guards Sam Worthing and Abbie Johns. Dejah Burnett led the Lady Cavaliers with four points.
Greater Latrobe had open looks from the perimeter, but the Lady Wildcats were unable to capitalize, going 0-for-6 from beyond the three-point arc, while shooting just 25% from the field during the quarter.
Greater Latrobe turned its fortunes by going inside. Rafferty scored the first and last bucket of the quarter for the Lady Wildcats, while fellow posts Blair and Camille Dominick also scored, as Greater Latrobe capitalized on its size advantage.
Greater Latrobe continued to struggle from the field, improving their field goal percentage to just 28%, but the Lady Wildcats turned up the heat defensively. Greater Latrobe created six steals and took 21 shots in the period to just 10 Kiski Area attempts. That allowed the Lady Wildcats to outscore Kiski Area 16-4 in the quarter to open a 26-12 halftime lead. Blair led the charge with six of her game-high 13 points. Ava Vitula also broke Greater Latrobe through from beyond the three-point line, hitting the Lady Wildcats’ first trey of the day, while adding two free throws.
Lady Wildcats’ coach Mark Burkardt changed defensive tactics coming out of the halftime break, using both zone and man-to-man traps to give Kiski Area guards fits in the third quarter. The strategy only led to three steals in the quarter, but the defensive pressure kept Kiski Area off balance, allowing the Lady Wildcats to hold the Lady Cavaliers without a point in the third. Greater Latrobe, on the other hand, extended its 14-point halftime lead to 31 points entering the final eight minutes.
With the mercy rule in effect, the Lady Wildcats were able to rest some of their starters in the final period, while also experimenting with different lineups. Greater Latrobe was able to continue its defensive dominance throughout the period, again holding the Lady Cavaliers to just four points, going 2-for-9 in the quarter.
———
KISKI AREA (16)
Worthing 1-0-3; Johns 1-0-3; Hanan 0-0-0; Coleman 0-0-0; Burnett 2-0-4; Holm 1-0-2; Keller 1-0-2; Sullivan 0-0-0; Hilty 0-0-0; Peek 0-0-0; Reed 1-0-2. Totals, 7-0(2)—16
GREATER LATROBE (48)
Vitula 1-2-5; Snyder 2-0-4; Burkhard 1-0-2; Ridilla 3-0-9; McNeil 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0; Rafferty 5-1-11; Weatherton 1-0-2; Li. Planinsek 0-0-0; Dominick 0-2-2; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0; Blair 6-1-13; Dupilka 0-0-0. Totals, 19-6(10)—48
Score by Quarters
Kiski Area 8 4 0 4 — 16 Greater Latrobe 10 16 17 5 — 48
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-3, Vitula; Worthing, Johns
