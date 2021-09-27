A strong finish allowed the Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team to score a 3-1 home victory against Norwin on Saturday at Rossi Field.
Hope Cerny, Jenna Mucci and Josie Straigis had the lone Greater Latrobe goals, while Belle Blossey provided an assist. Valentina Rossi made four saves for the win in goal.
The Lady Wildcats scored the first goal of the game, as Cerny found the back of the net in the final minute of opening quarter. Norwin tied the game midway through the second quarter, but Greater Latrobe finished it for good, as Mucci netted the eventual game-winner from Blossey.
Straigis scored on a penalty corner to complete the scoring. Greater Latrobe outshot Norwin, 19-4, and led 7-5 in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe (2-0, 3-2) will travel to Fox Chapel Area, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
