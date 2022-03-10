The Lady Wildcats got bumped out of the first round of the PIAA playoffs, but the team never gave up the fight in the 63-51 loss to Hollidaysburg Wednesday.
“We kept coming back,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said. “We brought it back in the second half, but our inability to score from the foul line made it tough.”
Greater Latrobe shot just 4 of 15 from the foul line, while Hollidaysburg knocked down 15 of 20 of its foul shots.
It was a game of bursts of scoring from the Lady Tigers. But, every time Hollidaysburg would build a comfortable lead for itself, the Lady Wildcats would battle back.
It was a close game through the first quarter. Hollidaysburg would go up, but Greater Latrobe kept close throughout, being down only 18-15 heading into the second quarter.
It was the second quarter when the Lady Tigers broke up the game a bit. Marin Miller scored 13 of her game-high 26 points in the second as Hollidaysburg started to pull away from Greater Latrobe.
Anna Rafferty kept the Lady ’Cats in the game scoring six points in the quarter as heading into the half, Hollidaysburg was up 40-28.
In the third quarter, Greater Latrobe changed up its defense and it started to provide results.
“We changed defense and went to a zone,” Burkardt said. “Our goal was to keep (Miller) from getting to the basket. She did that in the first half where she had 17 points. We did a good job with it.”
The change of defense caused issues for the Hollidaysburg as it only posted 8 points in the third quarter, allowing for Greater Latrobe to hang around.
Rafferty added another six points in the third as the Lady Wildcats closed the gap getting with the score within five points, 42-37, with 4:06 in the quarter.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers were up 48-41.
The Lady Wildcats would fight to within five points twice. At 7:52, Greater Latrobe pulled to 48-43.
Then with 4:28 left in the game, the Lady ’Cats again closed in at 50-45.
It was then that a questionable traveling call went against Greater Latrobe and it shifted the complexion of the game.
Instead of retaining possession of the ball, Hollidaysburg took control and extended its lead, and ground the clock out forcing Greater Latrobe to foul. The Lady Tigers were solid from the line in the fourth, clinching the win.
“We had a few too many empty possessions,” Burkardt said. “Our free-throw shooting is what really hurt us. I’m not making any excuses, but these rims were loose. We had a bunch of stuff kick out on us that normally we would get. It is a bit of the home-court advantage as is the case.”
Rafferty finished with 19 points for Greater Latrobe with Camille Dominick adding 15 points.
Burkardt was quick to point out the fight-to-the-end spirit of his team.
“But, we didn’t give up,” he said. “We fought to the very end and I’m proud of them. It is all we ask for is to play hard. I don’t think anyone in that room didn’t
---
Hollidaysburg (63)
Figard 1-0-2; Miller 9-5-26; Hatajik 5-0-11; Lear 3-10-17; Stitt 1-0-3. Totals 15-15(20)–63
Gr. Latrobe (51)
Staigis 2-0-4; Snyder 2-0-5; Watson 2-0-5; Rafferty 9-1-19; Dominick 5-2-15; Blair 1-1-3 Totals, 19-4(15)—51
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 15 13 13 10 — 51
Hollidaysburg 18 22 8 15 –63
Three-point field goals: GL: Snyder, Dominick-4. H: Miller, Hatajik, Lear, Stitt-1.
