The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team trekked nearly 90 minutes to Seneca Valley High School in Harmony for the WPIAL 4A first round playoffs on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the No. 9-seeded Lady Wildcats, the ride home likely felt even longer, as No. 8 Seneca Valley eliminated Greater Latrobe in straight games during a WPIAL Class 4A First Round playoff game. Scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.
Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski noted that one of the team goals this year was to make the playoffs, redeeming last season’s narrow miss. However, with Wednesday’s defeat, the Lady Wildcats have not won a playoff match in a decade — the team last reached the quarterfinals in 2010, and was then eliminated by Seneca Valley.
Against the Lady Raiders this time around, Greater Latrobe had a solid start to the opening set, but Seneca Valley used a four-point run to gain an 11-6 edge. A few minutes later, the hosts extended that lead to 16-10, which marked their largest advantage of the set.
“We started out quickly with some good serves, and then our passing broke down. They went on a run, and we couldn’t catch up with them,” Vosefski said.
That didn’t stop the Lady Wildcats from trying to rally, though, as they trimmed the deficit to 19-17 following an ace from junior Anna Rafferty. However, a subsequent service error gave the Lady Raiders some breathing room. While Greater Latrobe again pulled within two, at 23-21, the Lady Raiders called a timeout, and scored the next two points to take the set.
The way that set unfolded served as a sign of what was to come, as the Lady Wildcats consistently faced an uphill climb for most of the night.
“When you dig a hole, it just takes it out of you,” Vosefski said of his team frequently playing from behind. “You start to not be as quick to some positions, and allow the other team to take advantage of it.”
Seneca Valley claimed the four first points, and seven of the first eight, in the second set. Once again showing their resilience, the Lady Wildcats battled back, and ultimately took a brief lead, at 17-16, boosted by three straight kills from senior Emma Fenton.
Another key to the Greater Latrobe surge was a strategic change, as Vosefski switched from their standard rotation defense to a perimeter defense, which moved the Greater Latrobe blockers to the antennas.
“I give it to my girls for having the ability and the courage to switch to another defense in the middle of a playoff match, and do it well,” he explained. “But it was a little too late to pull it out.”
That advantage was immediately negated, as Seneca Valley scored three straight to gain a 19-17 lead, and the Lady Wildcats never got closer than within two points the rest of the set.
The third and final set followed a similar trajectory, as Seneca Valley took a 6-3 lead, but the Lady Wildcats claimed four consecutive points to gain the upper hand. Sophomore Emma Blair was the catalyst during that surge, notching a pair of kills.
Quickly, though, that one-point lead became a five-point deficit, as the Lady Raiders responded with six straight, keyed by senior Sarah White on the service line.
That lead increased to six, at 23-17, but the Lady Wildcats again wouldn’t go quietly, as they pulled within three. In the end, though, White registered an ace to clinch the match.
White, who stands 6-foot, and 5-foot-11 junior Emma Davis were among the standouts for the Raiders that gave Greater Latrobe problems.
“They had some players that were just hitting over our block,” said Vosefski, highlighting that duo. “That makes it very difficult for our defense to set their feet and to pass the ball.”
In the setback, Rafferty contributed six kills, two blocks and a service ace, Emma Fenton provided six kills, five digs, and nine assists, Gracie Wetzel had six kills, four digs, and two aces, Lilly Fenton chipped in with three kills, five digs, and 17 assists, Maya Krehlik added three kills and five digs, Emma Blair notched four kills, and Bailey Watson had nine digs.
While Seneca Valley will next face top-seed North Allegheny on Saturday, the Lady Wildcats season is over. And for the two seniors — Emma Fenton and Gracie Wetzel — so too are their high school volleyball careers.
“Both on the court and in practice, they were the reason why we had such a cohesive season,” Vosefski said of the seniors, who both served as captains. “They kept the girls together; they kept them motivated; they kept them striving to do their best all the time.”
Regardless of the way it ended on the court, Vosefski seemed to soak up that long bus ride back to Latrobe, knowing that it was a campaign that he will always cherish.
“This season was one of the best seasons for me as a coach when it came to the personnel I had, the camaraderie they brought with each other, and the effort they gave me on the court,” he said.
