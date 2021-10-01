The Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team suffered a 4-1 setback against Penn-Trafford, the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion, during a game played at Rossi Field on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats played even throughout the first quarter, but a pair of late goals by Penn-Trafford put the Lady Warriors in front, 2-0. Penn-Trafford scored again in the second quarter to open a 3-0 halftime lead.
Greater Latrobe’s Lauren Sapp scored the Lady Wildcats’ lone goal in the third quarter. Penn-Trafford added one more goal in the fourth to set the final and record a three-goal victory.
Valentina Rossi made nine saves in goal for Greater Latrobe, while McKenna Brackney stopped one shot. Penn-Trafford outshot Greater Latrobe, 14-3, and outlasted the Lady Wildcats 12-3 in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe won the junior varsity game, 1-0. Hope Cerny scored the lone goal with an assist from Kierra Madey. Brackney stopped two shots in goal to earn the shutout. Greater Latrobe outshot Penn-Trafford, 5-2, and had one penalty corner, while the Lady Warriors earned five.
Greater Latrobe (2-2, 3-4) will travel to Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. Tuesday for a varsity-only matchup.
