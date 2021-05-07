Mount Lebanon defeated the Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse team, 17-1, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Thursday at Rossi Field.
Ryley Quinn scored the lone goal for Greater Latrobe. Junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped three of 20 shots on goal, as the Lady Wildcats converted on one of three shots, had six ground ball controls and four draw controls to 15 for Mount Lebanon.
The Lady Wildcats, who fell to 5-5 in the section and 6-7 overall, are back in action 6 p.m. today at Peters Township.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also suffered a 10-3 defeat on Thursday.
Darrian Lynch, Mary Blycheck and Martina Ciafre scored for Greater Latrobe. Sophomore goalie Kierra Madey stopped six of 16 shots on goal, as the Lady Wildcats converted three of five shots, had five ground ball controls, one interception and five draw controls to nine for Mount Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.