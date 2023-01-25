Camille Dominick played her most complete game of the year accounting for a game-high 26 points and clogging up the middle on defense, but key turnovers helped the host McKeesport Tigers notch a 64-52 win over Greater Latrobe in a Class 5A, Section 3 contest Tuesday.

Latrobe got the best of the play in the first quarter beating the Tigers’ press and turning the pressure to Latrobe’s advantage with odd break opportunities leading to seven of Latrobe’s 15 points in the quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.