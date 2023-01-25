Camille Dominick played her most complete game of the year accounting for a game-high 26 points and clogging up the middle on defense, but key turnovers helped the host McKeesport Tigers notch a 64-52 win over Greater Latrobe in a Class 5A, Section 3 contest Tuesday.
Latrobe got the best of the play in the first quarter beating the Tigers’ press and turning the pressure to Latrobe’s advantage with odd break opportunities leading to seven of Latrobe’s 15 points in the quarter.
Latrobe had a three-point lead at 13-10 after Dominick notched a traditional three-point play with just over two minutes to go in the quarter and looked to extend a two-point lead at the end of the quarter but a miscommunication led to a steal and basket as the clock expired to allow the Tigers to tie the game at 15-all after one quarter.
McKeesport kept the momentum going early in the second quarter running off nine quick points to take a 24-15 lead with just over five minutes to play in the half as Latrobe was out of sync early in the quarter offensively.
Dominick, however, began to heat up scoring in the paint and from behind the three-point line in the quarter scoring all of Latrobe’s 11 points in the second quarter bringing the Wildcats back to within three points at 29-26 with under a minute to play.
McKeesport, however, was able to score the last five points of the half off of Latrobe’s miscues to take an eight-point lead to the locker room at 34-26.
The teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter with Latrobe trimming the lead to five with just over three minutes to play, but McKeesport answered pushing the lead back to nine at 44-35 after three quarters.
Scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter, the Tigers pushed the lead to 15 with just under six minutes to play, but the Lady Wildcats refused to quit. Latrobe took chances the rest of the quarter and cut the lead to 12 points but was unable to get any closer.
Latrobe kept McKeesport’s star point-guard Brooke Evans to only two buckets on the night and forward Rachel Manfredo ended up with 19 points but was held in check too late in the fourth quarter when Latrobe was forced to take chances and allowed for some easy late-game buckets. Dominick hit three three-pointers and went 7-for-7 from the foul line. Joining Dominick in double figures was Elle Snyder who hit two three-pointers and had 11 points.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Jan. 30 against Connellsville when it will celebrate senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.