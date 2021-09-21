The Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team suffered a 4-3 setback against Hempfield Area during the Lady Wildcats’ senior night on Monday at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe started fast, as Lauren Sapp scored in the first 1:30 of the game, but after that Hempfield Area took control. The Lady Spartans, a WPIAL Class 3A program, netted the next four goals to take a 4-1 lead early into the third quarter.
Greater Latrobe mounted a comeback, as Meghan Henderson scored in the third and Megan Brackney found the back of the net in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough, as the Lady Wildcats suffered the one-goal setback. Valentina Rossi made 11 saves in goal, as the Lady Wildcats were outshot 15-6, but led, 5-4, in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe won the junior varsity game, 1-0, as Emma Herrington scored the only goal from a penalty corner. McKenna Brackney made two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Greater Latrobe (2-0, 2-2) is back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday for a varsity-only game at Rossi Field against Norwin, a WPIAL Class 3A program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.