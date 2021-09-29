The Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team suffered a 2-0 road setback against Fox Chapel Area during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 game played on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats played strong defense against Fox Chapel Area, the defending WPIAL Class 2A runners-up, as the score was deadlocked, 0-0, at halftime. The score was also tied despite Greater Latrobe playing the majority of the second quarter without one player because of separate green and yellow cards issued.
Fox Chapel Area broke the tie with a late third period goal and another in the fourth to set the final. Valentina Rossi made 10 saves in goal, as the Lady Wildcats were outshot 10-4 and outlasted 11-5 in penalty corners.
Fox Chapel Area also beat Greater Latrobe, 2-0, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals last season before falling to Penn-Trafford, 2-1, in the championship game.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also fell, 2-0, on Tuesday. McKenna Brackney made seven saves in goal. Fox Chapel Area outshot Greater Latrobe, 9-3, and 10-1 in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe (2-1, 3-3) will host Penn-Trafford, the five-time defending WPIAL Class 2A champions, 8 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.