When Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt found out that Chartiers Valley planned to attend the Lady Wildcats’ holiday tournament, he wanted to match his team with one of the best in the state.
Chartiers Valley dealt Greater Latrobe its second loss of the season, 64-43, during Thursday’s second day of the Greater Latrobe Holiday Tournament, which took place at Greater Latrobe.
Burkardt said he purposely schedules tough non-conference opponents to prepare his team for the remainder of the season and the playoffs, and Chartiers Valley is the best of the best.
The Lady Colts won the WPIAL Class 5A championship and finished as runners-up in the state last season. Chartiers Valley went through Greater Latrobe en route to its district championship, defeating the Lady Wildcats in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.
Chartiers Valley has picked up where it left off from last season with a 7-1 record. Two of those wins came in one day, on Wednesday, when the Lady Colts scored a 32-point win against Indiana Area, a highly-ranked team in Class 5A, which edged out Greater Latrobe earlier this season. Later that day, Chartiers Valley traveled to North Allegheny and defeated North Catholic, a top team in Class 3A, by 11 points.
Chartiers Valley beat Greater Latrobe by a 59-43 margin during last season’s WPIAL Class 5A semifinal. A number of players who appeared in the semifinal-round matchup also played in Thursday’s rematch at Greater Latrobe.
But the result was the same on Thursday, as Chartiers Valley bested Greater Latrobe by 21 points.
Burkardt was proud of his team and the way the Lady Wildcats competed against one of the best in Class 5A.
“I thought we competed with them for three out of the four quarters,” he said. “In the second quarter, we just couldn’t make a basket and you have that sometimes. Against a team like that, that’s going to bury you, as good as they are. I was very proud the way we played the other three quarters.”
Despite the loss, Burkardt took away several positives and areas his Lady Wildcats could improve.
“That’s the first time I have seen (Chartiers Valley) take the press off early,” he said. “Normally they press, and they press the whole game. They took it off at the end of the first quarter, so that was one of the positives to take away.”
Burkardt was not only pleased to see his team handle the Chartiers Valley press, but he thought that limited the Lady Colts and kept Greater Latrobe in the game.
“One of my concerns was handling their pressure,” he said. “Not only do they shoot the ball extremely well, but also they create a lot of turnovers off of their press and I thought that we did a good job with that.”
Burkardt was also happy with his defense, as the Lady Wildcats forced double-digit turnovers against a potent Chartiers Valley attack.
“The game would have been a lot closer had I been happy to lose by 12,” he said. “We didn’t come here to be happy to lose by 12, so we chose to go after them and put them on the line and they made their free throws. I see it as defensively they beat us by 12 but the final score was a lot more because we continued to foul at the end and put them on the line.”
It was a back-and-forth first quarter, as Chartiers Valley got off to a hot start with the first five points of the game. The Lady Wildcats battled to cut the lead to 5-4. It was the same story for the rest of the quarter, as Chartiers Valley had a slight 18-14 edge after eight minutes.
Chartiers Valley took full control in the second quarter.
The Lady Wildcats went cold from the field, shooting just 2-of-16 in the quarter. Chartiers Valley opened the quarter with the first four points to make it a 22-14 game.
After a Greater Latrobe timeout, the Lady Wildcats scored on an easy layup, cutting it to 22-16, but then it was all Chartiers Valley. The Lady Colts went on a 16-2 run in the quarter and opened a 38-18 lead heading into the break.
Chartiers Valley outscored Greater Latrobe, 20-4, in the quarter to take its 20-point lead.
Both teams played on even terms in the third quarter. Chartiers Valley held a slight 15-13 edge and took a 53-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Greater Latrobe outscored Chartiers Valley, 12-11, in the fourth. The Lady Wildcats had the Chartiers Valley lead to 13 points at one point, 53-40, midway through the quarter, but several late turnovers and fouls allowed the Lady Colts to pull away.
Elle Snyder finished with 17 points on seven field goals, including three triples. Anna Rafferty scored nine points and Camille Dominick followed with seven points. Emma Blair scored six points and Bailey Watson four for Greater Latrobe offensively.
Snyder also added several steals for the Lady Wildcats.
“Elle shot the ball really well tonight,” Burkardt said. “I thought this was her best defensive game of the year and she had a tough assignment against one of their main shooters, so I thought it was a complete game for her.”
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to play an exhibition, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against River Valley — consolidated Blairsville and Saltsburg — at Greater Latrobe. The Lady Wildcats return to WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 play, 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Franklin Regional at Greater Latrobe.
———
CHARTIERS VALLEY (64)
Malcolm 3-2-10; Ha. Cowan 3-2-10; He. Cowan 7-3-18; Page 6-2-13; Turnbull 4-0-12. Totals, 23-9(12)—64
GREATER LATROBE (43)
Straigis 0-0-0; Berk 0-0-0; Snyder 7-0-17; Watson 1-2-4; Rafferty 4-1-9; Dominick 3-0-7; Blair 2-2-6. Totals, 17-5(11)—43
Score by Quarters
Char. Valley 18 20 15 11 — 64 Gr. Latrobe 14 4 13 12 — 43
Three-point field goals: Snyder-3, Dominick; Turnbull-4, Malcolm-2, Ha. Cowan-2, He. Cowan-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.