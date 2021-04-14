Canon-McMillan was able to edge out the Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse team, 10-8, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Tuesday at Rossi Field.
Carolina Walters led the Lady Wildcats with three goals, while Taylor Desko followed with two. Alexa Jogun, Abby Kostic and Julia Battaglia also found the back of the net for the Lady Wildcats, who fell to 2-2 in the section and 2-4 overall. The Lady Wildcats were coming off a big victory against Hempfield Area last week.
Junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped 14 of 24 shots faced. Greater Latrobe converted on eight of 17 shots, the Lady Wildcats had 16 ground ball controls, and 12 draw controls to seven for Canon-McMillan.
The Lady Wildcats are back in action, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Allderdice in a section contest.
