Despite posting 30 points in the final quarter of its game with Trinity on Tuesday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team fell in a 68-61 loss.
The third quarter was the deciding factor as Trinity posted 17 points to the Lady Wildcats’ six points.
