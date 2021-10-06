The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball teams fell in a battle between top Class 4A teams, while Derry Area and Ligonier Valley both won, one day before a showdown between the local rivals.
The Derry Area girls swept East Allegheny, while Ligonier Valley edged out Deer Lakes, both in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 play on Tuesday, and Greater Latrobe lost, 3-1, against Oakland Catholic in Class 4A, Section 3 action.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Wildcats lost a home match against No. 6 Oakland Catholic. It was the second time Oakland Catholic defeated Greater Latrobe this season. On Tuesday, Oakland Catholic took the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-16 before Greater Latrobe answered with a 25-21 win. The Lady Wildcats tried to force a deciding fifth game, as the set four lead was never more than two points for either team before Oakland Catholic eventually secured the 26-24 victory.
Anna Rafferty set the bar for the Lady Wildcats with a team-best 12 kills, four aces and three blocks. Maya Krehlik added nine kills and an ace, while Paige Watson recorded seven kills. Lily Fenton, Emma Blair, Elle Snyder and Shallyn Shank combined for 10 kills, while Shank, Fenton and Snyder provided five aces.
Fenton directed the Greater Latrobe offense with 34 assists, while defensively Bailey Watson led the way with 16 digs. Shank added 14 digs, Fenton followed with 13 digs, Snyder had 12 and Krehlik nine for the Lady Wildcats.
The Derry Area girls rebounded from a 3-0 sweep just 24 hours earlier with a sweep of its own. Scores were 25-12, 25-13 and 25-12.
Sasha Whitfield led the Lady Trojans with eight kills, while Hannah Ruffner followed with five kills. Makenzie Eades and Keely Siko posted three kills apiece for the Lady Trojans. Marissa Weimer and Faith Shean paced Derry Area defensively with nine digs, while Alayna Williams followed with five.
Tiana Moracco, Ruffner and Whitfield all tallied three aces for the Lady Trojans.
Ligonier Valley needed the maximum five games to take down Deer Lakes.
The Lady Rams opened a 2-1 lead after the first three games, 25-23, 16-25 and 25-23, but Deer Lakes forced a deciding fifth contest with a narrow 24-26 win. Ligonier Valley emerged in the fifth and final set with a 15-13 win and the match victory.
Haley Stormer registered 15 kills, nine points and six aces to lead the Ligonier Valley girls. Taylor Meier registered eight kills, while Sarah Sheeder had 10 service points with three aces. Saylor Clise dished out 26 assists and had three kills.
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity team swept Deer Lakes, 25-22 and 25-18.
Emily Rankin tallied 11 points with four aces and two kills to lead the JV team. Teagan Peltz-Palko had seven points with three aces, while Sydnee Foust posted two kills and a block. Lacy Sosko also had three kills for the JV Lady Rams.
The Derry Area JV team also swept East Allegheny, 25-7 and 25-21.
Ally Loucks led the JV Lady Trojans with four kills, while Mikah Horwat followed with two. Katie Dunlap registered eight aces for Derry Area.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team lost in three games, 25-19, 22-25 and 4-15.
Jianna Kaczmarkiewicz and Mikenna Marino led the Greater Latrobe JV team, both with four kills. Mia Myers and Ashley Deniker accounted for two kills apiece, while MacKenzie Myers and Ava Krehlik also had kills.
Ava Krehlik tallied five aces and 13 assists, while Macie McHugh paced the JV defense with 14 digs. Ava Krehlik added six digs, while MacKenzie and Mia Myers both posted four.
Greater Latrobe is back in action in a section match on Thursday at Gateway. The Lady Wildcats swept Gateway at home on Sept. 14.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will square off tonight in the first meeting of the season between the local rivals. The match begins 7:30 p.m. tonight at Ligonier Valley. The rivals are set to square off again on Oct. 21 at Derry Area. It’s the third of four consecutive matches scheduled for Derry Area this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.