For the first time in a long time, the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team will have to respond after a loss.
The Lady Wildcats’ perfect record was blemished in the WPIAL Class 3A Championship on Wednesday, as No. 3 seed Upper St. Clair defeated top-seeded Greater Latrobe 4-1 at Washington & Jefferson College to claim the district title. In the process, Greater Latrobe (11-1) was unable to successfully defend the title that it won a year ago, and was denied the fourth WPIAL team title in program history.
A year ago, Greater Latrobe was unbeaten en route to the WPIAL crown, and remained perfect until a loss to District 1 Champion Spring-Ford in the PIAA Class 3A Championship match.
That loss last year ended the season for the Lady Wildcats, however, as did their quarterfinals loss to North Allegheny in 2019, which marked the most recent defeat to a district foe prior to Wednesday.
This time, the Lady Wildcats’ season will continue, as the team qualified for the PIAA bracket, and will look to rebound in the first round on Tuesday.
“Yes, we didn’t win (Wednesday), but we’re playing someone from a different district and there’s the same mentality — really one point, one game, and one match at a time,” said Greater Latrobe first-year head Karissa Skiba.
“We definitely have an opportunity to do really well in states,” she continued. “I think they still were able to take a lot of experience away from this, and hopefully some motivation.”
A year ago, the Lady Wildcats edged USC 3-2 in the final, but the Lady Panthers gained a measure of revenge in the rematch. Two of the singles matches were rematches from a year ago, but after Greater Latrobe won both a year ago, the teams split on Wednesday.
That worked in favor for the Lady Panthers, who won a pair of singles matches and both doubles contests.
In the No. 1 singles clash, USC’s Maggie Stief won 6-4, 6-0 against Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell. The score was identical a year ago, although it was in Bell’s favor. The outcome marked the first time all season that Bell was defeated in team play.
The No. 2 singles matchup pitted Greater Latrobe’s Carolina Walters against USC’s Evie Ellenberger. Walters prevailed 6-2, 6-2, which was the same margin of victory she posted against Ellenberger last year when both were competing in the No. 3 singles spots.
“She was just able to get one more ball back against her opponent,” Skiba said of Walters. “Her opponent was trying to do some different things against her, but Carolina was staying consistent.”
However, Upper St. Clair’s No. 2 doubles tandem of Izzy Yoos and Victoria Semenov had already prevailed against Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh, which put the Lady Wildcats on the brink of defeat.
Unlike in the quarterfinals and semifinals, though, Greater Latrobe was unable to rally, as the Lady Panthers’ duo of Leah Lund and Hope Krawczyk narrowly prevailed 7-5, 7-6 (1) against Maya Jain and Emily Pierce, which clinched the title for USC. To cap the match, Upper St. Clair’s Claire Loomis bested Avery Massaro 6-3, 7-5 at third singles.
“On the critical points within each of the sets, they were able to convert on those and just keep the pressure on our girls. That was the biggest thing,” Skiba said of the Lady Panthers.
Unlike last year, when only the district champions advanced as the PIAA field was greatly reduced, three teams from the WPIAL qualified for the state playoffs from Class 3A. That will afford the Lady Wildcats an opportunity to rebound when they face either the District 9 or District 10 champion on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined. The PIAA quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will all be contested at the Hershey Racquet Club spanning Oct. 29-30.
Between now and their first-round match, however, the Lady Wildcats will have an opportunity to reflect on the season to this point, and what they must do in pursuit of their first state title in program history.
“We’re thankful that we’ve done so well and thankful for the team that we have,” Skiba said
“It’s a good opportunity to talk about what went well, what didn’t go well in the match, and reset ourselves and refocus,” she continued. “Let’s focus on the things that we have done well, and take that with us into state playoffs.”
WPIAL CLASS 3A
GIRLS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP
UPPER ST. CLAIR 4,
GREATER LATROBE 1
SINGLES — Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair) d. Jenna Bell, 6-4, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Evie Ellenberger, 6-2, 6-2; Claire Loomis (Upper St. Clair) d. Avery Massaro, 6-3, 7-5.
DOUBLES — Leah Lund-Hope Krawczyk (Upper St. Clair) d. Maya Jain-Emily Pierce, 7-5, 7-6 (1); Izzy Yoos-Victoria Semenov (Upper St. Clair) d. Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh, 6-4, 6-0.
