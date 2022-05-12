Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse wrapped up its regular season play Wednesday hosting Peters Township, where the Lady Wildcats fell 13-3.
“I kind of thought it was going to go a little differently than it didn in the second half,” Greater Latrobe head coach Kaytie Costic. “We played Mount Lebo last night, the girls were coming off a hard game last night, so I did expect them to be a little tired tonight.”
Peters Township got the scoring started early with Karson Martin scoring at just a little under three minutes into the game.
Greater Latrobe’s first score would come when senior Abbie Kostic scored at 12:25 to pull the Wildcats within two points of Peters Township at 3-1.
Carolina Walters would add the next two goals for the Wildcats. Her first would be with 6:13 left in the half, pulling Greater Latrobe to 5-2.
She would added another, and the Wildcats last goal, with 3:47 left closing the gap to 5-3.
It was as close as the Lady Wildcats would get.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzine saved 5 of 18 shots in goal. Greater Latrobe converted on 3 of 11 shots, had 13 ground ball controls, and six draw controls to Peters Township’s 10. The Wildcats drop to 6-4 in the section and 6-7 overall.
The Wildcats now await the seeding for the WPIAL playoffs that are scheduled to start next week.
Kostic is waiting for the seedings before formulating a game plan for her team’s opponent.
“We find out tomorrow,” Kostic said. “I don’t have an answer for you tonight. But we shall find out tomorrow. I’m always ready for the playoffs. There are a few things that I think we can tweak and work on, but I think we will be OK.”
The JV team also lost 9-0 to Peters Township.
Freshmen goalie Emily Lloyd saved five shots, while junior goalie Kierra Madey made five saves. Greater Latrobe was 0 of 7 on shots, had nine ground ball controls, and three draw controls to Peter Township’s six.
