Upper St. Clair edged out the visiting Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team for a narrow 2-1 victory during a WPIAL Class 2A contest played Tuesday night.
It was the second contest of the two-game set between the two teams. Greater Latrobe opened section play with a big 3-0 home victory against Upper St. Clair on Sept. 13, but the Lady Panthers extracted revenge on Tuesday night.
Upper St. Clair opened the scoring late in the first quarter, but the Lady Wildcats evened the score in the second quarter. Belle Blossey found the back of the net on a goal from Josie Straigis to end the first half deadlocked, 1-1.
The score remained tied entering the final quarter where Upper St. Clair tallied the eventual game-winner, and held on for the narrow victory despite a late push by the Lady Wildcats.
Valentina Rossi made three saves in goal. The Lady Wildcats were outshot 12-8, but earned four penalty corners to just three for Upper St. Clair.
Greater Latrobe (2-3, 3-5) will travel to Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m. Tuesday. Greater Latrobe picked up a 1-0 home victory against Oakland Catholic on Sept. 16 at Rossi Field.
