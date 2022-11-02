The Lady Wildcats soccer team ran headlong into the juggernaut that is the Mars Planets in the semifinals of the Class 3A WPIAL Playoffs at Gateway High School’s Antimarino Stadium Tuesday.
“They are a solid team,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “It was the first time that we played a team of that intensity. We played Plum and they gave us a good window, but Mars has been in this position of semis and finals for years on years. They were pressing us high and strong. We have played some good teams, but not of that caliber. It was just a matter of having to compose ourselves and we just weren’t doing a good job of keeping the ball in the first half. We were playing their game. In the second half, we found a way to find opportunities.”
Mars has been in that position time and again as it came into Tuesday’s game riding a 79-game-unbeaten streak.
The Planets extended it to 80 games with their 4-1 win over the Wildcats.
Mars wasted little time in pressing Greater Latrobe and nearly five minutes into the game, Ainsley Ray got the Planets on the scoreboard to make it a 1-0 game.
Less than 10 minutes later, Piper Coffield scored for the Planets to extend their lead to 2-0.
The Planets wrapped the first-half scoring when Lily Wolf netted Mars a 3-0 lead heading into the half.
“I don’t think the results really depicted what the game was, but when we made mistakes Mars was able to capitalize,” Morrison said. “We had some chances, but unfortunately we were not as lethal. In the second half, though, once we were able to talk and regroup and reorient ourselves, I thought we did a much, much better job. Even the goal we gave up in the second half. It was a small bobble of a set piece. It was unlucky, but we were getting chances up until the very final whistle. I am extremely proud of the heart that those ladies showed.”
The Wildcats were able to get on the scoreboard in the second half when Annalyse Bauer found the back of the Planets’ goal.
The season is not over for the Lady Wildcats as they will play Plum in the consolation game which is scheduled for Thursday at a location to be determined.
“It is not over,” Morrison said. We are going to take what we have learned tonight and look to play the third-place game which is now on Thursday. And then it is going into states. We are lucky enough that it is not the end of the road now. Honestly, hopefully, we get to see (Mars) again and give an even better showing.”
As for facing Plum, a familiar foe, in the consolation game Thursday at a location to be determined by the WPIAL, Morrison knows it will be another tough game.
“(They are) known (to us), so there is definitely that,” she said. “It is going to be a battle.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
