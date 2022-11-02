The Lady Wildcats soccer team ran headlong into the juggernaut that is the Mars Planets in the semifinals of the Class 3A WPIAL Playoffs at Gateway High School’s Antimarino Stadium Tuesday.

“They are a solid team,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “It was the first time that we played a team of that intensity. We played Plum and they gave us a good window, but Mars has been in this position of semis and finals for years on years. They were pressing us high and strong. We have played some good teams, but not of that caliber. It was just a matter of having to compose ourselves and we just weren’t doing a good job of keeping the ball in the first half. We were playing their game. In the second half, we found a way to find opportunities.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

