The red-hot Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team gained a measure of revenge.
The Lady Wildcats atoned for a home loss earlier in the season and posted a 50-36 victory at Albert Gallatin in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 game Thursday.
Greater Latrobe remains tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section. The Lady Wildcats opened the season with just two wins in their first seven games, but they’re rolling now with wins in five of their last six games, including two straight.
Greater Latrobe is 4-4 in section play and 7-6 overall. That has the Lady Wildcats even in the win column with Penn Hills (4-3, 6-8) and Penn-Trafford (4-4, 8-5) in the fight for a playoff berth.
Penn-Trafford scored a big eight-point road victory at Penn Hills on Thursday to pull the Lady Indians back to the pack. GL defeated Penn-Trafford by three points during a road game on Tuesday, creating the current midseason logjam. Woodland Hills (8-0, 12-2) and Oakland Catholic (6-2, 10-3) are on top of the section.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday (7:30 p.m.) Monday at home against Oakland Catholic. The Lady Wildcats travel to Penn Hills for a significant section clash next Friday (Jan. 24). They suffered losses against both Oakland Catholic (73-41) and Penn Hills (45-37) earlier this season.
The Lady Wildcats took care of Albert Gallatin on the road Thursday night.
During the first week of the regular season, Albert Gallatin won at Greater Latrobe, 58-57. It was a loss in which GL led by 12 points in the final minute of the third quarter and nine midway through the fourth.
The Lady Wildcats extracted revenge against the Lady Colonials, leading wire-to-wire on Thursday night.
It was a slow start for the Lady Wildcats, who led, 10-4, through one quarter. Neither team found the hoop in the first 2:30 before Rachel Ridilla knocked down a three-pointer, one of three for the Lady Wildcats’ junior guard.
Ridilla and Anna Rafferty shared game-high honors, both with 15 points. Rafferty turned in a double-double, adding 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Lexi McNeil also tallied eight points while Ava Vitula contributed six for the Lady Wildcats.
Ridilla knocked down two triples in the first quarter. Ridilla and Rafferty both scored six points in the second quarter, as Greater Latrobe held a 26-20 halftime lead.
Albert Gallatin freshman Gianna Michaux kept the Lady Colonials in the game with six points in the quarter and eight in the game, as Greater Latrobe didn’t lead by more than eight in the first half.
The Lady Wildcats changed that in the second half.
Greater Latrobe made defensive personnel adjustments at the break, which benefitted the Lady Wildcats.
They forced a number of Albert Gallatin turnovers and held the Lady Colonials to just five points in the quarter. GL switched to a trapping 1-2-2 and added McNeil to the rotation, leading to deflections and steals.
McNeil scored six of her eight points in the third quarter, as Greater Latrobe outscored Albert Gallatin, 11-5, and led, 37-25, entering the final eight minutes. The Lady Wildcats opened the quarter with nine of the first 11 points.
Greater Latrobe began to run clock in the fourth quarter and work the Lady Colonials. The strategy paid off as the Lady Wildcats took advantage of several good looks, including six points in the quarter from Vitula to seal the 14-point victory.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also scored a 38-21 victory against Albert Gallatin.
Sophomore Abby Shearer led the way for the JV team with a career-best 22 points.
GREATER LATROBE (50)
