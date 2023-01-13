In what was a rather physical contest, the Lady Wildcats extended their winning streak to six games with a 67-59 victory over host Thomas Jefferson Thursday.
The basketball game saw the Lady Jaguars called for 23 fouls as Greater Latrobe went to the foul line for a total of 31 times.
The Wildcats went up early 8-4. Near the midway point of the quarter, through Thomas Jefferson went on a 7-0 run to take the lead. Both teams traded baskets to close the quarter with the Jaguars up 16-13.
Latrobe got excellent looks through the first half but was not able to convert as much as it would have liked until the end of the first quarter and throughout the second as Camille Dominick got hot from outside hitting three three-point field goals and Josie Straigis got inside, driving to the hoop and getting offensive rebounds all the while getting to the foul line nine times in the second quarter alone, where she went 7-of-9.
Thomas Jefferson had eight three-pointers for the game with six coming in the first half.
After taking a 38-35 lead to the locker room at the half, thanks in part to a 25-point second quarter, Latrobe came out determined to set the tone early in the third quarter, scoring four straight baskets to make the lead seven points at 42-35.
The teams would trade baskets throughout the quarter with the Wildcats keeping the lead at seven points to the close the third quarter with a score of 51-44.
TJ made two pushes in the fourth quarter cutting the Latrobe lead down to four points on two occasions. But the LadyCats weren’t phased and continued with their solid play getting the lead to as high as 11 points before closing with the 67-59 win.
Dominick led the Wildcats with 23 points including three three-pointers. Elle Snyder and Straigis both had double-doubles. Snyder had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Straigis had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
TJ’s Laykyn Flynn led all scorers with 27 points including 3 three-point field goals.
Greater Latrobe will next host Penn-Trafford on Jan. 16 for another Class 5A, Section 3 game.
Ligonier Valley continues to search for its first Class 3A, Section 3 win as it fell to host Mount Pleasant Area 62-28 Thursday.
The Lady Vikings’ 34-point first half propelled it to the victory.
Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelore led all scorers with 29 points.
The Lady Rams were led by Lyla Barr who had 18 points along with six rebounds, two steals and four blocks.
