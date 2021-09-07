It was a big opening weekend for the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team, while the Ligonier Valley girls also kicked off its season.
The Greater Latrobe girls participated in a weekend tournament at West Mifflin Area and recorded a pair of shutouts against Upper St. Clair and the host Lady Titans. The Ligonier Valley girls suffered a loss at the Laurel Highlands Labor Day Tournament.
During the opening game of the tournament, Greater Latrobe extracted revenge against Upper St. Clair with a 4-0 victory. Last October, Upper St. Clair claimed a 6-1 victory against Greater Latrobe during the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. It was the same result during the 2014 girls’ soccer playoffs, as Upper St. Clair got the better of Greater Latrobe.
The Lady Wildcats are off to a good start this season. Sofia DeCerb recorded the shutout in goal, while Robin Reilly and Ella Bulava both scored twice to lead the way for Greater Latrobe. Maddie Petruzzi and Claire Gerard recorded assists.
During Greater Latrobe’s second game of the tournament, the Lady Wildcats picked up a 5-0 victory against West Mifflin Area.
DeCerb tallied her second shutout in as many days, while Regan Reilly registered a hat trick. Robin Reilly and Bulava also scored for the Lady Wildcats, who are 2-0. Maddie Petruzzi also posted two assists, while Bulava had another helper.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Kiski Area.
Two first-ever goals were too much for Ligonier Valley to overcome as the Lady Rams fell, 2-0, against Albert Gallatin.
Albert Gallatin scored off a free kick 10 minutes into the game and then on a breakaway late in the first half. Ligonier Valley outshot Albert Gallatin 16-8 for the game, including a 10-1 margin in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Senior Kaelyn Adams and freshman Katia Gunter provided the spark on offense for Ligonier Valley, which qualified for the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs last season, while junior Maddy Manges also stood out in the midfield.
Ligonier Valley opens section play Wednesday at Jeannette.
Also this weekend, the Greater Latrobe boys opened its season with a pair of losses during the Canon-McMillan Tournament, while Derry Area lost at the Indiana Area Tournament.
The Wildcats fell, 5-1, against host Canon-McMillan and 6-0 against North Allegheny. Derry Area fell, 11-0, against host Indiana Area. Additional information was not provided to the Bulletin before Tuesday’s deadline.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. today at Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Derry Area is scheduled to travel to Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m. tonight.
