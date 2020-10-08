Two Greater Latrobe teams were eliminated from the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tennis Tournament.
The Greater Latrobe team of Jenna Bell and Addison Kemerer, along with the duo of Carolina Walters and Maya Jain both fell on Wednesday’s first day of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament held at North Allegheny High School.
Bell and Kemerer lost in the quarterfinal round, 10-8, against Lauren Masteller and Lily Bosch, of Mount Lebanon. Walters and Jain fell in the first round, 10-4, against Gia Winseck and Danni Gibbons, of Upper St. Clair. Bell and Kemerer advanced to the quarterfinals with a 10-1 victory against Renee Long and Maya Leyzarovich, of Shady Side Academy in the opening round.
Masteller and Bosch advanced to today’s championship match of the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament. The duo will face Kat Wang and Mara Bruce, of Peters Township in the finals. Winseck and Gibbons lost to Fox Chapel’s Carissa Shepard and Katie Voight, which fell in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1, against Masteller and Bosch.
Bell and Kemerer captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship last week with a 6-3, 6-2, victory in an all-Greater Latrobe title match against teammates Walter and Jain. That qualified all four Greater Latrobe athletes for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament, which took place on Wednesday.
Bell and Walters advanced to the PIAA Class 3A girls’ doubles state championships last November. Bell and Walters fell short of a WPIAL Class 3A girls’ doubles championship last season, but they qualified for the state tournament.
Bell advanced to the state tournament in 2018 and ‘19 and she was part of the second Greater Latrobe duo to reach the state tournament since 2006 when Joelle Kissell and Allie Seranko captured the WPIAL and state championship.
Bell finished third, while Kemerer also competed in this season’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Bell captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship — her second career section singles title — while Kemerer won the tournament’s consolation match, sending both to the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
Under normal circumstances, a third-place finish in the district would have qualified Bell for the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, but a reduced bracket this season because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant only the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Champion advanced to the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament.
Greater Latrobe, as a team, recently completed a perfect regular season, and the next step for the Lady Wildcats is the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Greater Latrobe captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA team championship with an 8-0 record and finished the regular season with a 10-0 mark. The Lady Wildcats will face an opponent at a time and date to be determined.
