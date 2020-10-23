For months, Greater Latrobe girls tennis coach Chad Kissell knew he had a team that could accomplish a WPIAL title run.
On Thursday, the No. 4-seeded Lady Wildcats achieved that feat, defeating No. 2 seed Upper Saint Clair, 3-2, at Bethel Park High School to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. The championship marks the third in Greater Latrobe girls tennis history, and the first since 2005.
In a matchup that featured all straight-set outcomes, the Lady Wildcats (14-0) leaned on their three singles players to shoulder the burden.
“Our three singles players took care of business,” Kissell noted. (Upper St. Clair) might’ve been a little bit stronger towards the end of the lineup, where they were able to win both the doubles.”
In the No. 1 singles match, Greater Latrobe junior Jenna Bell claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win against Lady Panthers sophomore Maggie Stief. Bell held an early advantage in the first set, but eased off briefly, which allowed Stief to battle back. However, Bell closed out that set, and then cruised to the victory in the subsequent set.
Addison Kemerer was just as impressive in the No. 2 singles match, as the Greater Latrobe senior bested Upper St. Clair senior Anna Rush, 6-1, 6-1. Kemerer bounced back nicely after she tasted defeat in Wednesday’s semifinals clash against top-seeded Peters Township.
“Sometimes that can bring a player down, but for her, it almost motivated her more,” said Kissell, noting that Kemerer claimed the quickest victory on Thursday. “I think she was a little upset that she lost against Peters, and she wanted to come back with a statement, and she sure did today.
“Whenever I want my No. 1 and 2 to lead our team, and they come up with big matches like that in the WPIAL finals, it makes my job really easy.”
The decisive match was the No. 3 singles bout, as Greater Latrobe junior Carolina Walters defeated Upper St. Clair freshman Evie Ellenberger 6-2, 6-2 to prompt a celebration for the Lady Wildcats.
“I haven’t seen them this happy,” Kissell said of his players. “That really made me proud as a coach, because these girls have worked so hard, and they deserve this.”
Walters has been playing with her confidence at an all-time high recently, after she overcame a slow start to claim a victory in her quarterfinals match against Shady Side Academy last week. That confidence was key when the fate of the championship came down to her battle against Ellenberger.
“She didn’t let any of the situation affect her. She played as steady as she’s been all year,” Kissell noted. “She’s been huge for us all season.”
Upper St. Clair prevailed in both doubles matches, as Danni Gibbons and Gia Winseck, both seniors, bested senior Reese Petrosky and junior Maya Jain, 6-2, 6-2, in the top doubles matchup, while Lady Panthers juniors Leah Lund and Hope Krawczyk notched a 6-2, 6-4 win against sophomore Avery Massaro and junior Emily Pierce.
Throughout the postseason run that spanned the past two weeks, the calmness of the players has stood out to Kissell.
“Every match, they had their same calm demeanor,” Kissell said. “They just went out and had fun, and they played their tennis.”
While Kissell claimed a WPIAL singles title during his playing career at Greater Latrobe, he never enjoyed the same team success as the squad he’s coaching now. His impact on this group has been significant, however, as his status as a current tennis professional has also boosted the caliber of practice at times.
“They can definitely hang with me a little bit when I’m pounding it at them,” he said. “They’re awesome to practice with. Most of the time I’m doing a lot of ball feeding, but every once and awhile, I jump in and do a little bit of match play with them.”
Kissell also has a special connection to the previous Greater Latrobe championship team, as his older sister Michaela was the star player on the 2005 squad.
“I’m sure she’s pretty pumped,” he said of Michaela, who was announced in the spring as a Class of 2021 WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee.
On their trek back from Bethel Park, Kissell and his players stopped for a celebratory dinner at the Olive Garden.
“We figured we better give them a nice treat for all their hard work,” he said.
Another treat will come over the next few days, as Kissell will give his team the weekend off to rest before preparing for their PIAA state playoffs, which begins in the quarterfinals on Wednesday against an opponent yet to be determined. If they are victorious, the Lady Wildcats will head to Hershey to compete in the semifinals and potentially the finals, both which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31.
“We start back on Monday and work hard for two days and prepare for our match,” Kissell detailed. “I think we had a lot of tough matches that are going to prepare us for states, and I think they’re up for the challenge.”
WPIAL Class 3A
Girls Tennis Championship
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Maggie Stief, 6-4, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (Gr. Latrobe) d. Anna Rush, 6-1, 6-1; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Evie Ellenberger, 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Danni Gibbons-Gia Winseck (Upper St. Clair) d. Reese Petrosky-Maya Jain, 6-2, 6-2; Leah Lund-Hope Krawczyk (Upper St. Clair) d. Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce, 6-2, 6-4.
