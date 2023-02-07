It might not have been the prettiest of wins, but a win is a win for the Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats basketball team Monday as they won a 39-30 Class 5A, Section 3 win over Thomas Jefferson.

“It wasn’t our best effort,” Wildcat coach Mark Burkardt said. “When we put the press on we picked things up. We just had a poor shooting night. We talk about free and easy stuff, if we make our layups and our foul shots this game is out of reach early probably. But give the girls credit, they hung in there; they gutted it out and they didn’t give up when the ball was not falling.”

