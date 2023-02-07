It might not have been the prettiest of wins, but a win is a win for the Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats basketball team Monday as they won a 39-30 Class 5A, Section 3 win over Thomas Jefferson.
“It wasn’t our best effort,” Wildcat coach Mark Burkardt said. “When we put the press on we picked things up. We just had a poor shooting night. We talk about free and easy stuff, if we make our layups and our foul shots this game is out of reach early probably. But give the girls credit, they hung in there; they gutted it out and they didn’t give up when the ball was not falling.”
Belle Blossey got the Wildcats off scoring the team’s first eight points of the night.
“She got us our first eight points of the game,” Burkardt said.
The Wildcats jumped out to 14-11 lead after the first quarter and never gave it up en route to the win.
Blossey finished with nine points, while Josie Straigis and Camille Dominick chipped in 10 points apiece to lead the scoring. Elle Snyder added eight points for the Wildcats.
Mount Pleasant Area 55, Ligonier Valley 41
Lyla Barr had eight rebounds and five assists for the Lady Rams as they fell to Mt. Pleasant 55-41 Monday. Also for Ligonier Valley, Madison Marinchak had six assists, while Misty Miller had three steals.
Freeport 54, Derry Area 20
The Derry Area Lady Trojans traveled to Freeport for a Class 3A Section 1 game Monday and were defeated 54-20. Melania DeZort (17) and Morgan Croney (14) led Freeport. The Lady Trojans finished their season 9-13 overall and 2-10 in the section.
