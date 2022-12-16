The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team traveled to Oakland Catholic to kick off its Class 5A, Section 3 play Thursday and came away with a 59-39 loss.
The Lady Wildcats came out cold from the field early in the game and Oakland Catholic played tough man-to-man making Latrobe work hard for opportunities.
Early in the second quarter, Oakland Catholic pushed the lead to 18 at 21-3 before Latrobe’s defense began to click and gave their offense new life.
Latrobe battled through the rest of the half and cut the lead to eight at the break at 30-22.
Camille Dominick hit the only bucket for Latrobe in the first quarter, but the second quarter saw Josie Straigis, Carly Berk and Elle Snyder, who played her first game of the season due to injury, accounting for a 19-point outburst.
Snyder led the way in the quarter with eight points.
The second half began with defensive stops on both ends for several minutes before Oakland Catholic broke the ice and went on a 6-2 run to push the lead back to double digits at 14.
After a timeout, the Wildcats quickly scored to trim the lead to 12 but could not sustain any momentum as the teams traded buckets throughout the rest of the quarter.
Oakland Catholic pushed the lead to 16 early in the fourth quarter at 46-30 before Dominick hit her second three-pointer of the night, but an 8-0 run by Oakland Catholic midway through the quarter ended the Wildcats’ hopes of making a comeback.
Carly Berk led the Wildcats with 12 points and five rebounds and was followed by Straigis with 11 points and four rebounds and Snyder with 10 points and three rebounds.
The loss pushed Latrobe’s record to 4-3 on the season and 0-1 in the section. The Cats will host another section foe McKeesport on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
