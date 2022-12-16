The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team traveled to Oakland Catholic to kick off its Class 5A, Section 3 play Thursday and came away with a 59-39 loss.

The Lady Wildcats came out cold from the field early in the game and Oakland Catholic played tough man-to-man making Latrobe work hard for opportunities.

