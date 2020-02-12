Despite holding host Gateway scoreless for the final 4:44 of the first half, the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team dropped Monday’s season finale, 40-33.
The Lady Wildcats finish at 11-10 overall. They went 7-7 in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3, but missed out on the playoffs for the second straight year.
Both teams played 2-3 zones in the first half to try and neutralize the other’s inside game, and Greater Latrobe took advantage from the outside in converting five of nine three-point attempts.
Lexi McNeil opened the contest with consecutive treys and Rachel Ridilla hit the next one for the Lady Wildcats.
However, GL faced an unusual situation in being the smaller team — even with 6-foot-1 Anna Rafferty and 6-foot Emma Blair — against Gateway, which was led by 6-foot-4 Lexi Jackson, who finished with a game-best 14 points.
Still, Rafferty and Blair were able to neutralize Gateway’s size advantage in the first half, keeping the Gators off the scoreboard for nearly the last five minutes of the first half. The Lady ’Cats led, 22-18, at halftime.
GL then upped its lead to seven to start the second half, forcing Gateway to call at timeout at the 5:08-mark of the third quarter.
That’s when the Gators switched their defense to a matchup zone and straight man-to-man, and it was the Lady Wildcats then going on a drought.
It lasted for nearly the equivalent of a full quarter until 5:20 of the final period. Greater Latrobe also went cold from the outside, going zero for eight in the second half.
Trailing by five, 34-29, with four minutes left, the Lady Wildcats had to come out of the zone in an attempt to create offense off of pressure. With a 1-2-2 trap, GL got within three after Blair went to the line.
However, Gateway’s Jackson was able to get open in the middle for two easy baskets to push the advantage back to seven. The Lady ’Cats couldn’t get any closer than five the rest of the way.
Rafferty topped Greater Latrobe with 11 points followed by Ridilla with nine. McNeil had six, and Blair five.
Two players were in double figures for Gateway. Marina Grado added 10.
GL’s junior varsity (14-3) was an easy 45-7 winner. Josie Straigis netted 13 points, and Lizzie Planinsek 10.
