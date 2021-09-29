Greater Latrobe’s Regan Reilly had the golden goal, and Ligonier Valley’s Kaelyn Adams enjoyed a significant night.
Reilly scored the overtime game-winner to defeat host Penn-Trafford, 1-0, in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play, while Adams led Ligonier Valley to its first win of the season, 8-0, against Jeannette during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 game played at Weller Field.
Greater Latrobe remains atop a difficult section with a 4-0-1 record and a 7-0-1 overall mark. Perennial powerhouse Norwin (4-1, 5-1) trails, followed by defending section champion, Fox Chapel Area (3-1-1, 5-3-1) and Penn-Trafford (2-4, 3-6) in fourth.
Last week, Greater Latrobe took down Penn-Trafford, 4-1, in a section home game, and a scheduling quirk put the Lady Wildcats against the Lady Warriors in consecutive games.
It was the fourth straight game in which Greater Latrobe hasn’t lost against Penn-Trafford. The Lady Wildcats scored a 2-1 victory and 1-1 tie last season, prior to the back-to-back wins – 4-1 and 1-0 – in the last week. Before last season, Greater Latrobe hadn’t beaten Penn-Trafford in more than 17 years, as the Lady Wildcats lost at least 34 consecutive games during that span with at least six decided by one goal and two others by a two-goal margin.
It was a similar story against Norwin. The Lady Wildcats opened section play in a big way on Sept. 14 with a significant 2-1 home win against the Lady Knights. The Lady Wildcats beat Norwin for the first time in more than 18 years during that game, a run of at least 36 consecutive games. The Lady Wildcats will try to do it again, as Greater Latrobe is at Norwin, 6 p.m. Thursday before a run of three consecutive home games.
Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 25-6 in eight games.
The Lady Wildcats started with Upper St. Clair, a team that ousted Greater Latrobe from the playoffs in 2020. They also topped West Mifflin Area and Kiski Area in exhibition play, prior to section wins against Norwin and Taylor Allderdice and a tie versus Fox Chapel Area.
Back-to-back wins against Penn-Trafford has Greater Latrobe continuing to roll.
Regan Reilly had the game-winning goal in overtime on Tuesday against Penn-Trafford. Reilly had a goal and an assist during last week’s three-goal win against Penn-Trafford. Chloe Boyette assisted on Tuesday’s game-winner and Sofia DeCerb registered her third shutout of the season.
Adams enjoyed a monster four-goal game and led Ligonier Valley to its first win of the season. The Lady Rams improved their record to 1-3 in section play and 1-7 overall. Ligonier Valley had been outscored 52-4 in seven previous games before breaking out for an eight-goal victory on Tuesday.
“My girls both earned a deserved a game like tonight,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “Through unbelievable adversity the past couple weeks, and losing big every night, we stuck together. No one quit, no one placed any blame on anyone else and we stayed a team. Because of that, we came out ready to go and put a team away.”
Ligonier Valley scored five first-half goals and added three more in the second for the eight-goal margin.
Ella Pierce started the scoring in the second minute from an Adams assist for the early lead. Maddy Manges scored seven minutes later from a Katia Gunter assist for a two-goal advantage. Adams followed with a natural hat trick, three consecutive goals, before halftime to give Ligonier Valley a 5-0 lead at the break. Manges assisted on one of Adams’ goals, while Kia Deemer was also credited with a helper. New freshman Willa Smith had the helper on Adams’ third goal.
Both Delaney Baird and Meg Glista – the center back tandem for the last several weeks – scored a pair of goals. Baird’s was her first-ever goal. Adams closed out the scoring with her fourth of the game on a shot from a distance to set the final.
Freshman keeper Bella Palmer made five saves for a well-deserved first career shutout.
Ligonier Valley is back in section action at Riverview on Thursday.
“I’m really proud of Kaelyn Adams for being a leader on this young team and putting on quite a performance,” Vogelsang said. “Also, really proud of my freshman keeper Bella Palmer for getting her first career shutout. She’s worked really hard to get it.”
