With the way Oakland Catholic plays, as in chucking up — and much of the time knocking down — threes, Greater Latrobe was going to need it’s two outside shooters, junior guards Rachel Ridilla and Ava Vitula, on the floor as much as possible.
But when one of them goes out in the second quarter and doesn’t return, trying to make up some of the difference becomes that much more difficult.
For the second time this season, Ridilla had to leave a game in the second quarter — it happened at home against Woodland Hills a week and a half earlier — because of vertigo, and did not return. She and Vitula each had one trey for their only points, and — averaging 13-plus a game — Ridilla is one of the two leading scorers for the Wildcats.
“It’s a big loss whenever she comes out of the lineup,” understated Greater Latrobe head girls’ basketball coach Mark Burkardt.
“They’ve tried to figure out what it is. What can be done about it, they don’t know.”
Then there’s Oakland Catholic. Exactly half — 11 — of the Eagles’ field goals were threes, including five by 5-foot-7 guard Rachel Haver, a freshman, no less, who finished with 29 points.
And two other players accounted for five of the remaining six threes as visiting Oakland Catholic pulled away in the second and third quarters for 60-39 win that — for now — dropped the Wildcats out of a tie for the fourth and final playoff slot in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 at 4-5 (7-7 overall), although they already own a victory over fourth-place Penn-Trafford on the road.
It was the same way when the teams played back on Dec. 16. In that game, the first of three that GL didn’t have 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Anna Rafferty because of an ankle injury, the Eagles — who remain in second place in the section at 7-2 (11-4 overall) behind Woodland Hills — had a whole bunch of threes in the first quarter alone and 10 in all while going nine of 11 in the first half.
“That’s their game,” Burkardt simplified. “And we played them man then, so we tried to play a little bit of a 3-2 zone to see if we could cover them that way, but they have three players who can shoot three-pointers.
“That makes it very tough. They can spread the floor with those three players, too.”
And that was only half of it. Once again, the Wildcats had issues with Oakland Catholic’s 2-2-1 and diamond (1-2-1-1) full-court press. Greater Latrobe committed 25 turnovers — the Eagles only seven, by comparison — with 15 of those coming in the first half.
“When you turn the ball over and the other team can shoot the three, it’s a deadly combination,” Burkardt reasoned. “We didn’t take care of the ball.
“I don’t know. Maybe it’s because we’re still a little bit young, but we need to get better at taking care of the ball.”
To make matters worse, most of those for the Lady Wildcats were live-ball turnovers. That allowed for Oakland Catholic, which led by as many as 29 (57-28) nearly midway through the fourth quarter before the backups took over, to either get to the rim or spot up for the three.
“We just didn’t play well tonight,” Burkardt reiterated. We knew what we were going to see, and we prepared for it, but we just didn’t execute well.”
Oakland Catholic didn’t make it easy for GL to pound the ball inside to Rafferty and 6-foot freshman forward Emma Blair, either.
Although they combined for 22 points (12 and 10, respectively), the Eagles double-teamed them before and after the ball went into the post.
“We wanted to get the ball into them, but we weren’t very good at doing it,” Burkardt added. “We weren’t patient enough to get them the ball.
“We can’t get it to them after one pass. If we can get the defense moving, they won’t have the ability to double us in there.
“That’s very easy to do after only one pass. It’s almost like playing against a zone when you do that.”
Blair did end up with a double-double that included 15 rebounds while Rafferty had six. But Oakland Catholic made them work for their points.
Meanwhile, the Eagles had six of their 11 threes in the first half. After Ridilla hit her lone triple at the 2:48-mark of the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 5-4 edge, Oakland Catholic began its barrage from long distance.
Of the Eagles’ next five baskets, four were from beyond the arc. The last of those, by Haver, gave Oakland Catholic an 18-9 lead at 6:26 of the second period.
From right before that until the ’Cats scored again, a nearly three and a half minutes elapsed.
And when Haver made the third of her four treys in the frame, the Eagles had stretched it out to 25-9 at the 3:49-mark.
A short time later, Burkardt went to his bench and put in two other guards — sophomores Bailey Watson and Lizzie Planinsek — in an attempt to maybe handle the pressure a little better.
And they got a lot of playing time the rest of the way, as well, with Watson’s stat line at six points and four rebounds, and five and six, respectively, for Planinsek.
“We’re a young team. I think if someone’s not performing, you should give someone else a chance and see if they can,” Burkardt remarked. “They played very hard. That’s why they started the second half.”
However, OC opened the third quarter with a three, this one by Alexa Washington — another freshman guard — and Greater Latrobe never got any closer than 13 after that.
The Eagles scored 18 points in both the second and third quarters to only that many total for the Wildcats. It was a 23-point margin after the third (48-25), and Oakland Catholic extended it to 29 before GL netted 11 of the last 14 to set the final.
For the Eagles, Haver also had six rebounds and four steals, and Washington 17 points and five swipes. Junior guard Mia Vigliotti contributed seven boards, and junior forward Alyssa Morgan two blocks and as many steals.
Greater Latrobe will now take on another one of the top four teams in the section when they travel to third-place Penn Hills (5-3, 7-9) on Friday (6 p.m.). The Lady Wildcats lost to Penn Hills at home, 45-37, without Rafferty on Dec. 19 in the last of the three games she missed.
GL’s junior varsity also fell to Oakland Catholic, 35-28. Planinsek managed seven points, and Abby Shearer six for the Lady Wildcats.
OAKLAND CATHOLIC (60)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.