After playing four straight non-section tilts, the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team returned to Class 5A, Section 4 play in a big way Thursday with a 57-29 romp over visiting Franklin Regional.
The Lady Wildcats, who moved to 2-0 in the section and 6-2 overall, used a fast start to take control early.
Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt was proud of his team’s effort, particularly on the defensive end. The Lady Wildcats scored the game’s first 16 points, led 19-4 after the opening quarter, pushed the lead to 18 points by halftime (33-15) and 30-plus points by the third quarter.
The Lady Wildcats also forced over 20 turnovers, while limiting the Lady Panthers to just 10 total field goals all night.
“I was just telling (the girls) Franklin Regional didn’t look good, but we had a lot to do with that,” Burkardt said. “I thought we played a great defensive game, and we had a defensive game plan, and the girls ran it better than any game plan this year. I was really happy with that aspect, of taking the game plan and implementing it through the whole game.”
Burkardt said the defense led to easy offense.
“We tend to play better in man to man even though we are a big team and we get a few matchup problems,” he said. “I give credit to the post girls because they are covering a quicker and smaller person sometimes and they are doing a really good job at it.”
Greater Latrobe also held a sizable edge on the boards, out-rebounding Franklin Regional 33 to 11. Anna Rafferty grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds, with nine coming in the first half.
“We weren’t happy with our rebounding the last game; it was 31-31 against River Valley and that shouldn’t be the case,” Burkardt said. “(Rebounding) should always be one of the strongest parts of our game. Anna in particular just cleaned the defensive boards tonight. She just did a great job rebounding the ball.”
While the Lady Wildcats got contributions from just about everyone on Thursday, Elle Snyder led the way offensively. She finished with a game-high 25 points on the night, including four 3-pointers.
Emma Blair joined Snyder in double figures as she had 13 points, while grabbing eight rebounds. Rafferty added eight points to go with her 11 rebounds and Camille Dominick added seven points, including a trey.
“I am extremely proud of (Elle),” Burkardt said of Snyder. “She has to be the shooter on this team, sort of taking the Rachel Ridilla role that we had last year. (Franklin Regional) wanted to play a sagging defense and double and triple (team) our post and our post (players) did a good job of kicking it out to Elle and she kept them honest. (Elle) makes us more than one dimensional when she plays and shoots like she can.”
When the mercy rule went into effect late in the third quarter, Greater Latrobe was able to get some of its younger players some varsity experience, which was a first for a few.
“It was great (to be able to get young players) in,” Burkardt said. “We had four freshmen play tonight and got their first varsity action. They practice hard every day with the hopes of playing varsity basketball. It’s nice to see them get a chance to get on the floor and the other girls rooting for them.”
It was all Greater Latrobe from the tip-off. The Lady Wildcats scored the first 16 points of the game, with 12 coming from Snyder. Franklin Regional (1-2 section, 4-5 overall) didn’t dent the scoreboard until the 2:09 mark of the first quarter, and finished the frame with just two baskets.
In the second quarter, Greater Latrobe started with a quick 9-0 run to increase its lead to 28-4. Franklin Regional used an 11-5 run to draw closer heading into halftime.
But the Lady Panthers’ momentum was short-lived, as Greater Latrobe outscored Franklin Regional 22-7 in the third. Snyder had 13 of her 25 points in quarter, which also featured seven Franklin Regional turnovers.
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth, with Franklin Regional outscoring the Lady Wildcats, 7-2, limiting them to zero made field goals in the frame.
Greater Latrobe is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when it visits fellow section unbeaten McKeesport Area (2-0 section, 8-0 overall).
FRANKLIN REGIONAL (29)
Schirner 2-0-6; Penrod 1-1-3; Brush 2-1-7; Yaniga 2-0-4; Orndoff 2-0-4; Fulton 0-2-2; Reitz 1-0-2; Patberg 0-0-0; Novelli 0-0-0; Keough 0-1-1. Totals, 10-5(13)—29
GREATER LATROBE (57)
Rafferty 3-2-8; Blair 5-3-13; Dominick 2-2-7; Watson 1-0-2; Snyder 10-1-25; Straigis 0-1-1; Berk 0-1-1; Blossey 0-0-0. Totals, 21-10(17)—57
Score by Quarters
Fr. Regional 4 11 7 7 — 29 Gr. Latrobe 19 14 22 2 — 57
Three-point field goals: Snyder-4, Dominick; Schirner-2, Brush-2
