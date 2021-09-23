The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team easily dispatched another strong section opponent on Wednesday.
Robin Reilly led the way, as Greater Latrobe took down Penn-Trafford, 4-1, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 home game.
Greater Latrobe remains atop a difficult section with a 3-0-1 record and a 6-0-1 overall mark. Perennial powerhouse Norwin (3-1, 4-1) trails, as does Penn-Trafford (2-2, 3-4), and the defending section champion Fox Chapel Area with a 1-1-1 section record and a 3-3-1 overall mark.
Greater Latrobe opened section play in a big way with a significant 2-1 home victory against Norwin on Sept. 14. The Lady Wildcats beat Norwin for the first time in more than 18 years, a run of at least 36 consecutive games.
It was a similar story with Penn-Trafford on Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe experienced success against Penn-Trafford for the first time in several seasons last year. The Lady Wildcats played to a 1-1 tie last season and they beat the Lady Warriors, 2-1, on Oct. 15.
This was the third straight game in which Greater Latrobe hasn’t lost against Penn-Trafford. Prior to last season’s 2-1 win – and even the 1-1 tie – Greater Latrobe hadn’t beaten Penn-Trafford in more than 17 years, as the Lady Wildcats lost at least 34 consecutive games during that span with at least six decided by one goal and two others by a two-goal margin.
This was a three-goal win for the Lady Wildcats.
Robin Reilly scored twice for the Lady Wildcats, while Regan Reilly and Ella Bulava also found the back of the net. Regan Reilly, Bulava and Makenna Malone all had assists for the Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 24-6 in seven games.
The Lady Wildcats’ tear started with Upper St. Clair, the team that ousted Greater Latrobe from the playoffs in 2020. They also topped West Mifflin Area and Kiski Area in exhibition play, prior to section wins against Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Taylor Allderdice and a tie versus Fox Chapel Area.
Greater Latrobe was originally scheduled to close the first half of section play, but that game was postponed and moved to next month. Instead, the Lady Wildcats are back in action against Penn-Trafford again, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday during a section match at Penn-Trafford. They face Norwin later in the week before a run of three consecutive section home games.
