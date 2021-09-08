The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team is determined to move forward in 2021.
In 2020, the Lady Wildcats made their first trip to the WPIAL playoffs since 2014 where they suffered a 6-1 setback against Upper St. Clair.
Sixth-year coach Jamie Morrison and the Lady Wildcats want to take the next step this season.
The Lady Wildcats lost five seniors to graduation, including Maddie Delucio, the team’s leading scorer last season. They also lost Hannah Klimek, Chloe Willochell, Jamie Hough and Sonni Henschel.
Though five players graduated, Greater Latrobe remains a relatively young team, as last season, several starters were underclassmen.
“Luckily, even though we did lose some starters for us, we were able to return a lot of our other starters that are only sophomores and juniors,” Morrison said.
The Lady Wildcats welcome back junior keeper Sofia DeCerb, who missed time in 2020 with an injury. Morrison is excited to have her keeper back.
“(Sofia) is phenomenal in the back, and having her back is going to be a really big help on the back line for organizational purposes and bringing that level of confidence up with the team to have her behind them,” Morrison said.
Morrison is confident in her young group this season after the experience gained in reaching the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
“I think that (going to the playoffs) was a very valuable and eye-opening experience for the young group of girls that we had last year,” Morrison said.
The Lady Wildcats were able to extract a bit of revenge to open the 2021 season. Upper St. Clair ended Greater Latrobe’s season in the WPIAL playoffs last October, but the Lady Wildcats blanked the Lady Panthers, 4-0, to open the current campaign.
“It was definitely a challenge for the returning players who experienced that playoff game last year, to really hype (Upper St. Clair) up, and put a determination in them to say, “yes we made that first step last year, but watch how we are going to incorporate our newfound talent, to really make a statement,” Morrison said of the team’s win against Upper St. Clair to start the season.
Morrison said the Lady Wildcats have talked a lot about specific team goals and what they want to achieve this season, as Greater Latrobe certainly carries high expectations.
“The teams goal this year is to challenge for a top seed in our section,” Morrison said. “I think we have the ability and that is definitely high on the priority list to start. Every game is going to be super critical because our section is one of the best in the WPIAL. The goal is to take it step by step and to grow.”
Greater Latrobe relies on several key returners from last season, including sophomore midfielder Ella Bulava, who was named First Team All-Section as a freshman. Midfielder Regan Reilly is another returner, who will also see significant playing time this season.
Two freshman expected to step in include midfielder Robin Reilly and defender Ava Yurko.
The Lady Wildcats endured a difficult 2020, dealing with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Morrison noted that her team is excited to return to a sense of normalcy in 2021.
“I cannot be more thankful that we were allowed to have a season last year,” Morrison said. “It is really important in terms of continuity to not have to take a season off. Being able to have more bonding experiences this year throughout our preseason has helped us to be a little tighter knit of a group.”
The Lady Wildcats opened the season with back-to-back shutouts. They first gained revenge against Upper St. Clair and followed it up with a 5-0 shutout of West Mifflin Area.
The Lady Wildcats are back in action at Kiski Area on Thursday.
“The goal is to take it step by step and continue to grow and make sure we are looking at each game and looking how we can improve ourselves from the last game,” Morrison said. “Hopefully if we can do that consistently throughout the season, we can look to make a return to playoffs when that time comes, and go from there.”
