ALLISON PARK — Greater Latrobe’s fourth quarter lead had all but evaporated, with the Lady Wildcats clinging to a one-point edge in the final minute, and host Hampton in possession.
With their offense sputtering, the Lady Wildcats turned to their defense to close out the game.
The Lady Wildcats’ defense was up to the test, as sophomore Emma Blair produced a pair of steals in the final 19 seconds, propelling Greater Latrobe to a 53-48 victory against the third-seeded Hampton during a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal-round game on Monday at Hampton.
Blair, who was held without a point more than 30 minutes into the contest, was one of several heroes for sixth-seeded Greater Latrobe (14-2), which advanced to the semifinals for the first time in 23 years. Her first steal eventually resulted in a trip to the foul line for senior Rachel Ridilla, who calmly stroked a pair of free throws to push the Lady Wildcats’ lead to three points with less than 15 seconds remaining. On Blair’s second steal, the 6-foot-1 forward nearly went the length of the court with her layup that sealed the outcome.
“There aren’t many post players who can steal the ball and take it the length of the court like she did,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt.
While Blair’s sluggish start offensively limited her output to just seven points, she snatched 18 rebounds and was instrumental in the Lady Wildcats’ terrific defensive performance throughout the final two quarters.
That effort was sparked in large part by Burkardt’s decision to switch to a 2-3 zone defense at the intermission. While the strategy appeared curious because the Lady Talbots (15-6) hit five three-pointers in the first half, the move paid massive dividends.
“You would think wouldn’t be a smart thing to do against an outside shooting team, but we’ve always played it well and we rotate pretty well out of it,” said Burkardt, the Lady Wildcats’ sixth-year coach. “We did a good job covering the passing lanes.”
After yielding 31 points in the first half and facing a six-point deficit, the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Talbots 28-17 in the second half, including a 19-9 advantage in the third quarter.
The trio of Anna Rafferty, Ava Vitula and Ridilla led the Lady Wildcats’ third-quarter surge. Rafferty, a junior, scored seven points in the frame, while Vitula and Ridilla, a pair of seniors, each contributed five points.
Rafferty opened the period by scoring a basket, drawing a foul on the play, and hitting the subsequent free throw to pull the Lady Wildcats within three points. Ridilla followed with a long two-pointer, and although the Lady Talbots forced a steal and scored on a layup as a result, Greater Latrobe responded with 10 straight points. During that surge, Rafferty converted a layup, Vitula stroked a jumper, and Ridilla and Vitula both knocked down three-pointers, the second of which came off an inbounds play to put Greater Latrobe ahead, 40-33.
“That’s been our quarter the whole season,” Burkardt stated. “We always talk about the first four minutes of the second half is key in the game. I told them this is the biggest four minutes of their season.
“They responded, both offensively and defensively.”
Hampton junior Kayla Hoehler, who scored a game-high 22 points, kept her team within striking distance, though, as she scored five points late in the quarter, pulling the Lady Talbots within four, 44-40, at the end of the third.
Blair scored her first field goal early in the fourth, as she completed a three-point play on a beautiful interior pass from Rafferty, who then hit a pair of free throws to put the Lady Wildcats ahead, 49-40.
From that point, however, the Lady Wildcats’ offense went cold, while Hampton began to chip away at the deficit.
Hampton’s Sophia Kelly scored on a putback after an offensive rebound, Hoehler knocked down a three-pointer and a pair of free throws, and Kelly made another foul shot to reduce Greater Latrobe’s lead to 49-48 with 59 seconds left. That’s when the Lady Wildcats’ defense tightened, and Blair and Ridilla made their crucial plays.
Ridilla, who scored 12 points, was a key part of Greater Latrobe’s perfect 10-of-10 performance at the charity stripe in the contest. Facing a one-and-one scenario in the final seconds, Ridilla found herself in a familiar spot.
“I’ve actually done that a couple of times this season down the stretch with anywhere between 10 and 20 seconds left, and I just pretend like nobody else is in the gym — I’m just shooting by myself — and try to stay calm and knock them down, and I was able to,” she explained.
“There wasn’t anybody I would’ve rather had at the line than Rachel,” Burkardt added.
The final seconds came in contrast to the opening quarter for the Lady Wildcats, who were turnover prone in the early stages of Monday’s contest. Struggling to break Hampton’s full-court pressure, the Lady Wildcats made several miscues that led to points for the Lady Talbots. As a result, Hampton held a 16-9 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats began to settle in, and outscored Hampton, 16-15. Rafferty and Ridilla were key in the first half, as they notched eight and five points, respectively.
“We knew that was going to happen coming in, and we had a set that we prepared for that, and the goal was just to get the ball into the half court,” Burkardt said of diffusing the Lady Talbots’ pressure.
Rafferty recorded a double-double in the win, as she scored a team-leading 17 points, and added 10 rebounds, while Vitula contributed eight points.
Aside from Hoehler’s impressive output, which included four three-pointers, the Lady Talbots received double-figures contributions from Kelly and Claire Rodgers, each of whom scored 10 points.
The last time the Greater Latrobe girls reached the semifinals was 1998. In that season, Greater Latrobe defeated Woodland Hills and Upper St. Clair to reach the WPIAL Class 4A semis. However, women’s basketball legend Swin Cash led McKeesport Area to a 62-30 win. The Lady Tigers went on to win the Class 4A WPIAL title and reached the state semis.
With the win against Hampton, the Lady Wildcats will travel again on Thursday to face No. 2 Chartiers Valley, which bested McKeesport Area, 65-47, on Monday. Chartiers Valley has won the past two WPIAL titles, and earlier this season, set the PIAA record with 64 consecutive victories.
“I just know they’re good,” Burkardt joked.
“Everything after this is gravy,” he stated. “What (we have) done so far is just awesome, and I think that we’re just happy to be in the semifinals.”
“We’re making history this year, and it just means everything to us,” Ridilla added.
———
GREATER LATROBE (53)
Vitula 3-0-8; Ridilla 4-2-12; Rafferty 7-3-17; Weatherton 1-0-2; Blair 2-3-7; Snyder 1-0-3; Watson 1-2-4; Dominick 0-0-0. Totals, 19-10(10)—52
HAMPTON (48)
Rodgers 4-0-10; Murray 3-0-6; Hoehler 8-2-22; Bianco 0-0-0; Kelly 4-1-10; Klocko. Totals, 19-3(4)—48
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 9 16 19 9 — 53 Hampton 16 15 9 8 — 48
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-2, Vitula, Snyder; Hoehler-4, Rodgers-2, Kelly
