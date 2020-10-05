The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team defeated backyard rival Derry Area, 5-0, during an exhibition match played Friday at Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe’s Reese Petrosky rallied to defeat Leah Perry at first singles, 4-6, 6-1, with a 10-4 tiebreak. Avery Massaro, of Greater Latrobe, topped Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-2, at second singles, while Emily Pierce defeated Derry Area’s Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-3, at third singles.
Greater Latrobe’s Chloe Mihalcin and Casey Elder beat Allison Johnston and Danielle Dominick, 6-2, 6-4, at first doubles, while Sidnie Gentile and Caynin Mulroy topped Derry Area’s Bella Davis and Emily Main, 6-1, 6-0, at second doubles.
“We really didn’t come to play today, and against a team like Latrobe, that just cannot happen,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “We were dominated in each match and just have to get back to the drawing board.”
Greater Latrobe (7-0, 9-0) is back in action today against Hempfield Area at home. Derry Area closes its season today in a section home match against Jeannette.
“It’s Senior Night, so hopefully we can honor our seniors with a solid performance from top to the bottom of our lineup,” Perry said. “This is a chance to end our season on a high note and give us something to build on as the off-season approaches.”
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
DERRY AREA 0
SINGLES – Reese Petrosky (Gr. Latrobe) d. Leah Perry, 4-6, 6-1 (10-4); Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-2; Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES – Chloe Mihalcin-Casey Elder (Gr. Latrobe) d. Allison Johnson-Danielle Dominick, 6-2, 6-4; Sidnie Gentile-Caynin Mulroy (Gr. Latrobe) d. Bella Davis-Emily Main, 6-1, 6-0.
