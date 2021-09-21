The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team defeated Derry Area, 3-0, during an exhibition match played on Monday at Derry Area.
The first game was closely contested between the backyard rivals, as Greater Latrobe edged out Derry Area, 25-22. The Lady Wildcats used their height advantage to take the final two games, 25-17 and 25-16 and secure the win.
Senior co-captain Anna Rafferty paced Greater Latrobe with 11 kills and added four blocks. Elle Snyder also collected eight kills and provided three aces. Emma Blair had five kills, while Paige Watson, Maya Krehlik, Lily Fenton and Shallyn Shank combined for seven kills. Bailey Watson and Ava Krehlik both collected two aces, while Krehlik and Shank also had aces.
Greater Latrobe setter Lily Fenton dished out 29 assists to seven different Lady Wildcats. Senior Bailey Watson led the Lady Wildcats defensively with 18 digs, while Snyder followed with 15 digs. Krehlik accounted for 10 digs, while Fenton contributed seven digs. Blair, Shank, Rafferty, Gabby Sukay and Isabel Trice combined for 15 digs.
Makenzie Eades and Sasha Whitfield led Derry Area, both with four kills, while Faith Shean led the Lady Trojans defensively with eight digs. Hannah Ruffner and Sasha Whitfield both had six digs, while Megan Baker distributed 10 assists.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team won in the maximum three games. Greater Latrobe took the first game, 25-19, but Derry Area rallied with wins of 25-11 and 15-8 in the final two contests.
Ally Loucks led the Derry Area junior varsity team with five kills, while Mikah Horwat and Alayna Williams tallied three each. Katie Dunlap set the bar defensively with 12 digs, while Alayna Williams had four digs. Dunlap also had four aces for the Lady Trojans’ JV team.
Mikenna Marino led Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team with four kills and four aces. Middle hitter Ashley Denike added three kills, while Mia Myers and Chiara Mongelluzzo each contributed two kills. MacKenzie Myers, Jianna Kazmarkiewicz and Ava Krehlik all had kills, as well. Setter Ava Krehlik dished out 13 assists, while Macie McHugh and Hanna Costello had 12 and eight digs, respectively.
Derry Area is back in action, 7:30 p.m. tonight, as the Lady Trojans travel to Valley. Greater Latrobe will host another exhibition match on Wednesday against Southmoreland.
