The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team will have an opportunity to defend its WPIAL Class 3A title, as the top-seeded Lady Wildcats edged No. 5 Fox Chapel Area, 3-2, in the semifinals on Monday at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.
As a result, the Lady Wildcats improved to 11-0, and return to the championship, where they’ll once again face Upper Saint Clair. The No. 3 Lady Panthers advanced courtesy of a 3-2 triumph against second seed Peters Township on Tuesday.
A year ago, the Lady Wildcats claimed their third district crown in program history by edging the Lady Panthers, 3-2.
Greater Latrobe’s success on Monday against the Lady Foxes came courtesy of the singles competitors, as all three Lady Wildcats’ players prevailed in straight sets.
To begin the afternoon, Greater Latrobe’s No. 2 singles player Carolina Walters made quick work of Fox Chapel Area’s Katie Voigt 6-1, 6-0.
The Lady Foxes quickly pulled even, though, as their top doubles unit, Anna Ferris and Bridget Kilmer, defeated Greater Latrobe’s Maya Jain and Emily Pierce 6-1, 6-1.
“It was kind of hard for them to adjust,” Greater Latrobe head coach Karissa Skiba said of Jain and Pierce. “They were playing how they played the whole season, but things just weren’t working for them today.
“We just have to refocus,” Skiba continued regarding her top duo. “We’ll talk about it more at practice ... what seemed to work for them, and what didn’t work for them.”
The Lady Wildcats took the lead back courtesy of No. 3 singles competitor Avery Massaro, however. Massaro, who fell in her match in the quarterfinals last Thursday, rebounded with an impressive 6-2, 6-1 win against Sienna Siegel on Monday.
“The biggest thing that she did was she played her game, and then after winning the first set, she just kept the pressure on her opponent,” Skiba explained.
Massaro’s game is predicated on hitting flatter shots, which paralleled Siegel’s approach.
“Avery was able to match that power, but be more consistent than her opponent, and that’s what helped her win,” Skiba noted. “As she continues on, just her experience with each match is helping her continue to gain more and more confidence.”
Fox Chapel Area once again responded, though, winning the second doubles match when Sophie Carvelli and Diya Reddy bested Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh, 7-5, 6-4.
Despite the loss, the Lady Wildcats’ tandem drew a positive review from their first-year head coach for their competitive play.
“Our second doubles team played a great match. They played really hard, and I was really excited for how they bounced back from the last match,” Skiba stated.
With the match deadlocked at 2-2, all eyes turned to the No. 1 singles battle that pitted Jenna Bell against Carissa Shephard. Bell, who also slotted as the top singles player on Greater Latrobe’s championship team a year ago, won the first set 6-2, and held a 5-2 lead in the second set. However, Shephard rallied to pull even in the set.
“All the spotlight was on her those last couple games because it was tied 2-2,” Skiba said of Bell. “It was a nail-biter.”
The Lady Wildcats’ senior responded by winning the last two games, securing the victory and sending Greater Latrobe back to the final.
“Jenna was able to capitalize if her opponent made a mistake,” Skiba detailed. “Keeping her nerves under control, staying calm under the pressure, and consistent enough to play out the points and win those key points to finish out the match.”
The championship tilt against the Lady Panthers will not only be a rematch for the majority of the Greater Latrobe squad who competed a year ago, but it might feel like history repeating itself for Skiba, too.
Although she was not guiding the program a year ago, Skiba was a key member of Greater Latrobe’s first championship team in 2002. As a senior, she helped the Lady Wildcats score a 3-2 victory against Upper Saint Clair, which was the only time in a nine-year span that the Lady Panthers did not claim district gold.
The familiarity with the championship stage, both for the players and coach alike, should allow the Lady Wildcats to take the proper mindset into Wednesday’s showdown at 2:30 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson College.
“One of the biggest things to key on for the girls is their energy and excitement going in. Speaking to that, don’t take that as nervous energy, but take that in as energy to focus on,” Skiba said.
Additionally, Greater Latrobe clinched a spot in the PIAA Class 3A postseason courtesy of its win on Monday. A year ago, Greater Latrobe made a run through a reduced state postseason field to reach the PIAA Class 3A Championship match. However, the Lady Wildcats came up short against Spring-Ford, suffering their only loss of the season — and lone defeat in the last two years.
“Our team is very excited to have qualified for states,” Skiba stated. “We’ll take that match one match at a time and then look forward to states the next week.”
———
WPIAL CLASS 3A
SEMIFINALS
GREATER LATROBE 3,
FOX CHAPEL AREA 2
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Carissa Shepard, 6-2, 7-5; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Katie Voigt, 6-1, 6-0; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sienna Siegel, 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Anna Ferris-Bridget Kilmer (Fox Chapel) d. Maya Jain-Emily Pierce, 6-1, 6-1; Sophie Carvelli-Diya Reddy (Fox Chapel) d. Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh, 7-5, 6-4.
