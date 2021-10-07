An observation by Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer coach Jamie Morrison helped the Lady Wildcats move one step closer to a section championship.
Regan Reilly scored the only goal of the game, assisted by her younger sister Robin Reilly, and Sofia DeCerb finished with a shutout, as the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team nearly clinched the WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 championship with a 1-0 home victory against Fox Chapel Area on Wednesday at Rossi Field.
“The girls have worked so hard,” Morrison said. “We couldn’t be more proud of them as a team. They’re such a great group of girls and they absolutely earned this.”
Greater Latrobe celebrated after the victory on Rossi Field, as it was believed that the win clinched the section championship for the Lady Wildcats. But they have not mathematically clinched the section title just yet.
Greater Latrobe has two section games remaining — both against winless Hempfield Area — while second-place Norwin also has two section games to play, versus Penn-Trafford and Taylor Allderdice.
Greater Latrobe is seeking its first section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school sponsored sport.
This year’s group is nearly perfect, too, as Greater Latrobe upped its record to 7-0-1 in the section and 10-0-1 overall.
“It’s surreal and it’s still kind of setting in,” Morrison said. “These girls set some very lofty goals at the beginning of the season. It’s such a great feeling and this program has come such a long way since when I first started.”
Indeed it has. Morrison is in her sixth season and the Lady Wildcats had several lean years in the early going. Greater Latrobe had just eight wins total from 2016-19. This season, the Lady Wildcats gained a measure of playoff redemption with a season-opening victory against Upper St. Clair, they knocked off Norwin and Penn-Trafford with program-defining wins, and now they’re close to capturing a section championship.
“The team culture is fantastic,” Morrison said. “The girls are such a joy to coach.”
Morrison pulled Robin Reilly from the game late in the second half and alerted her freshman midfielder of an aggressive Fox Chapel Area keeper Molly McNaughton.
“We talked about settling it down, finding our connections and looking for ways to press their keeper,” Morrison said. “We were hoping to capitalize on a mistake or find her out of position.”
That’s exactly what happened. McNaughton, with 10 minutes to play, came out to the 20-yard line to play an incoming ball. Regan Reilly was nearby, the ball got behind McNaughton, and the Greater Latrobe sophomore was there to pick it up for the game-winner.
“They found a way,” Morrison said. “There was a nice through ball, Regan got a great touch and beat their keeper, and at that point, we wanted to make sure we took care of the ball and stayed focused.”
The Lady Wildcats nearly added to their lead in the final 10 minutes. Ella Bulava’s shot resulted in a diving save and a corner, and the Lady Wildcats got another corner on a Robin Reilly attempt.
DeCerb was strong on a Fox Chapel Area corner in the final three minutes to keep the Lady Wildcats in front and preserve her fifth shutout of the season.
“Sofia made some great saves and prevented anything really dangerous from coming at us,” Morrison said. “Our back line was able to deal with all of their players.”
It was a defensive struggle between the Lady Wildcats and Lady Foxes in the first half. The best chance came in the final 10 minutes of the half on a corner kick. Morgan Reilly sent a kick to the front of the net, which was nearly headed in by Maddy Petruzzi, but McNaughton was there to make the save.
DeCerb knocked away a Fox Chapel Area opportunity in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and the Lady Wildcats turned aside a subsequent corner kick try. DeCerb later denied a free kick in the half.
That allowed Regan Reilly to come through with her game-winner soon after.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Morrison said. “Fox Chapel threw everything at us and defensively I think we had a really nice game. We were moving people around and trying to get some different looks. They kept battling and believing they could make it work and they found a way.”
Greater Latrobe started the season with a 4-0 shutout of Upper St. Clair, a team that ousted the Lady Wildcats from the playoffs in 2020. They also topped West Mifflin Area and Kiski Area in exhibition play.
Greater Latrobe opened section play with a 2-1 home shocker against Norwin, a perennial WPIAL powerhouse. It was the Lady Wildcats’ first win against Norwin in more than 18 years — they lost at least 36 previous consecutive games against Norwin dating beyond 2003. The Lady Wildcats then doubled down with a second straight win against the Lady Knights just 16 days later, this one at Norwin.
Greater Latrobe followed it up with a 4-1 section home win against Penn-Trafford, and a subsequent 1-0 victory against the Lady Warriors — the fourth straight contest in which Greater Latrobe didn’t lose against Penn-Trafford. Before last season — and similar to Norwin — Greater Latrobe hadn’t beaten Penn-Trafford in more than 17 years, as the Lady Wildcats lost at least 34 consecutive games during that span.
In the interim, Greater Latrobe collected a sweep of Allderdice and tied Fox Chapel Area — the defending section champions — before extracting revenge against the Lady Foxes on Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition in 29-7 in 11 games this season. The Lady Wildcats have back-to-back section games remaining against Hempfield Area, starting 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rossi Field, before they close the regular season against Connellsville Area and Franklin Regional.
“We’re going to take a day off and enjoy this, but then we’re going to get back to work because this isn’t over,” Morrison said. “There are still more goals to achieve, so we want to keep looking forward and finish the goals that we set out to complete at the beginning of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.