For most of Monday night’s WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 home match against Allderdice, the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team controlled the play.
The Lady Wildcats scored early in the opening half, and even after a quick response by the Lady Dragons, Greater Latrobe continued to generate glorious opportunities.
Those chances did not yield any goals for the rest of regulation, however, as the Lady Wildcats hit the post, narrowly missed the net, and could not sneak the shots past Allderdice keeper Jillian Blake. As a result, Greater Latrobe and Allderdice headed to overtime.
After another stellar scoring chance was denied by Blake in the opening seconds of the extra period, Greater Latrobe earned a corner kick, and Morgan Reilly used the opportunity to play a short pass to Ella Bulava, who gave it right back to the senior captain. From just a few feet inside the touch line and at a shape angle, Reilly sent a ball high into the air, and it sailed just past the outstretched hands of Blake and across the goal line for the improbable 2-1 winner.
With the victory, Greater Latrobe remained undefeated, improving to 9-0-1, including 6-0-1 in Class 4A Section 3. Coupled with Fox Chapel Area’s loss to Norwin on Monday, Greater Latrobe can secure the section title with a win on Wednesday night against the Lady Foxes.
Although the Lady Wildcats were not looking ahead to their marque showdown later this week, they got all they could handle from the Lady Dragons, who fell to 2-5-0 in section play and 6-7-0 overall with the loss.
Greater Latrobe won by a one-goal margin for the third-straight match, after besting both Penn-Trafford and Norwin 1-0 last week.
Although the Lady Wildcats lacked some of the crispness and execution they displayed against the Lady Warriors and Lady Knights, they still managed to prevail, which drew the praise of Greater Latrobe head coach Jamie Morrison.
“I think that’s a credit to the girls; their heart and their belief and their willingness to keep working for each other to find a way to win,” she said. “They believe they can take it all the way this season, and they’re going to keep battling, even in the ugly games when we’re maybe not on top of our game or not connecting with each other as well.”
Although Greater Latrobe fired approximately a dozen shots on goal, compared to just three for the Lady Dragons, the Lady Wildcats held a lead for less than three minutes. The first Greater Latrobe tally came in the eighth minute, when freshman Robin Reilly intercepted a clearing attempt by Blake, and then dished to her sister Regan Reilly, who placed a shot past Blake from just beyond 10 yards out. The marker was the eighth of the season for Regan Reilly.
In the 11th minute, though, the Lady Dragons responded, as Mikayla Sharif probed inside the box, and connected with a cross to Journee Finney, who outmaneuvered Chloe Boyette and ripped a shot past Greater Latrobe keeper Sofia DeCerb to deadlock the score.
Greater Latrobe appeared poised to regain the lead late in the first half, as Regan Reilly streaked down the left wing and received a pinpoint feed from Bulava. Reilly ripped a shot, but the ball struck the near post and stayed out of the net.
Although Regan Reilly was denied her second goal of the match, she provided a dangerous presence all throughout the night for the Lady Wildcats.
“She’s an energizer bunny that just doesn’t stop. You can’t miss her out on the field,” Morrison said of her sophomore standout.
In the second half, Greater Latrobe appeared to score once more, but Makenna Malone’s tally was negated on an offside.
Bulava also garnered two prime chances in the final minutes of regulation, but she pushed a header just wide off a corner kick, and later sailed a shot over the crossbar with approximately 2:30 remaining.
Morrison’s conversation with her team during the brief break prior to overtime seemed to pay immediate dividends, however, as freshman Maddie Petruzzi generated another golden opportunity. And although her point-blank shot was denied by Blake, it created the corner that proved decisive.
“We just talked about our expectations of each other and how we were performing in the game,” Morrison detailed. “They were all over us. If we weren’t playing quick enough, they were there to show us. So we had to come out with a fire to exceed beyond that.”
Courtesy of the victory, Greater Latrobe has now swept the series against section opponents Penn-Trafford, Norwin, and Allderdice, while one match against Fox Chapel Area and both tilts against last-place Hempfield Area remain.
And while the Lady Wildcats continue to move closer to securing their first section crown since the 1970s, Monday’s contest further solidified that victories will not come easily.
“Every game in our section is a battle. We have to make sure we show up and treat every game like they are the best team that we are going to see,” Morrison stated. “We were by no means looking beyond this game. I think we just weren’t on the same page.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.