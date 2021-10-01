The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team did it again.
The Lady Wildcats knocked off perennial powerhouse Norwin for the second time this season, and this time it was a 1-0 road victory during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team was unable to win its second straight game during a 6-2 loss against Riverview during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 game.
The Lady Wildcats shocked the WPIAL on Sept. 14 when they knocked off Norwin with a 2-1 home victory at Rossi Field. That was Greater Latrobe’s first win against Norwin in more than 18 years. The Lady Wildcats lost at least 36 previous consecutive games against Norwin dating beyond 2003. In those most recent 36 consecutive defeats, only four of them were one-goal games and Greater Latrobe lost seven others by two goals or fewer.
The Lady Knights answered the loss to Greater Latrobe with five straight shutouts. But it only took 16 days for the Lady Wildcats to defeat Norwin again.
Ella Bulava netted the game-winning goal, assisted by Regan Reilly. Reilly scored the game-winning goal two nights earlier, as Greater Latrobe defeated Penn-Trafford in overtime earlier this week. Sofia DeCerb recorded her second consecutive shutout – second by a 1-0 margin in as many games – and fourth of the season.
The teams played to a 0-0 tie in the first half. The game’s defining moment came during the 55th minute, in the second half, as Reilly offered a through ball to Bulava, who buried the eventual game-winner past Norwin’s Riley Morningstar.
The win kept Greater Latrobe undefeated at 5-0-1 in section play and 8-0-1 overall. Fox Chapel Area – the defending section champion and lone team to tie Greater Latrobe on Sept. 20 – is second with a 4-1-1 section mark and a 6-3-1 overall record. Norwin (4-2, 6-2) follows in third place and Taylor Allderdice (2-4, 6-4) is fourth.
Last week, Greater Latrobe took down Penn-Trafford, 4-1, in a section home game, and the Lady Wildcats followed it up with a 1-0 victory against the Lady Warriors earlier this week. It was the fourth straight game in which Greater Latrobe didn’t lose against Penn-Trafford. The Lady Wildcats scored a 2-1 victory and 1-1 tie last season, prior to the back-to-back wins – 4-1 and 1-0 – in the last week. Before last season, Greater Latrobe hadn’t beaten Penn-Trafford in more than 17 years, as the Lady Wildcats lost at least 34 consecutive games during that span, with at least six decided by one goal and two others by a two-goal margin.
It was a similar story against Norwin. But the Lady Wildcats just finished a section sweep of both Norwin and Penn-Trafford.
Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 26-6 in nine games.
The Lady Wildcats started with Upper St. Clair, a team that ousted Greater Latrobe from the playoffs in 2020. They also topped West Mifflin Area and Kiski Area in exhibition play prior to a pair of wins against Norwin and Penn-Trafford, a victory versus Taylor Allderdice and a tie with Fox Chapel Area.
Greater Latrobe has three home games next week, starting 7:30 p.m. Monday against Taylor Allderdice. The Lady Wildcats face Fox Chapel Area and back-to-back tilts with Hempfield Area to close section play.
Ligonier Valley fell to 1-4 in section play and 1-8 overall. The Lady Rams were coming off their first win of the season, an 8-0 rout of Jeannette in which Kaelyn Adams scored four goals.
Adams scored two more times for Ligonier Valley on Thursday, giving her six goals in two games, but Riverview’s Lola Abraham netted five of her team’s six markers, and added an assist in the four-goal victory.
Willa Smith assisted on one of Adams’ goals, while Maddy Manges had another helper for the Lady Rams.
“I understand how inexperienced we were, especially playing against a loud crowd on their senior night,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “But, I also think that we came out really flat, which is something we should be able to control. We will keep battling to be sure and hope we stay as healthy as we can.”
Vogelsang said that the Lady Rams lost co-captain Meg Glista to a foot injury, while fellow co-captain Kiersten Auman remains out with a sprained ankle.
The Lady Rams are back in action Monday for a section road game at Springdale. Springdale beat Ligonier Valley, 12-2, on Sept. 14.
