The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team completed a perfect regular-season.
The next step for the Lady Wildcats is the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Greater Latrobe captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA championship with an 8-0 record and finished the regular season with a 10-0 mark following a 5-0 sweep of Hempfield Area.
Addison Kemerer defeated Hempfield Area’s Alexis Smith, 6-4, 6-1, at first singles, while Greater Latrobe’s Carolina Walters topped Olivia Shafer, 6-0, 6-1 at second singles. Reese Petrosky completed the singles sweep for Greater Latrobe with a 6-2, 6-3, win against Caeinne Bringe.
Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Maya Jain topped Brooklyn Uereller and Claire Bryan, 6-1, 6-0, at first doubles, while Deanna Mylant and Skyler Currie beat Kaylee Urban and Anne Taylor, 7-5, 6-3, at second doubles.
The Lady Wildcats’ next match as a team is to be determined, as Greater Latrobe will compete in the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
Four individual Lady Wildcats will compete in the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament, which begins today at North Allegheny High School.
Bell and Kemerer are the No. 2 overall seed and the Lady Wildcats’ tandem will face Renee Long and Maya Leyzarovich, of Shady Side Academy, in the first round. The Lady Wildcats’ second team, Walters and Jain, will square off against Gia Winseck and Danni Gibbons, of Upper St. Clair in the first round of today’s tournament.
Bell and Kemerer captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship last week with a 6-3, 6-2, victory in the title match against teammates Walters and Jain.
Bell and Walters advanced to the PIAA Class 3A girls’ doubles state tennis championships last November. Bell and Walters fell short of a WPIAL Class 3A girls’ doubles championship, but they qualified for the state tournament last season.
Bell has advanced to the state tournament in consecutive years and she was part of the second Greater Latrobe duo to reach the state tournament since 2006 when Joelle Kissell and Allie Seranko captured the WPIAL and state championship.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
HEMPFIELD AREA 0
SINGLES — Addison Kemerer (Gr. Latrobe) d. Alexis Smith, 6-4, 6-1; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Olivia Shafer, 6-0, 6-1; Reese Petrosky (Gr. Latrobe) d. Caeinne Bringe, 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Jenna Bell-Maya Jain (Gr. Latrobe) d. Brooklyn Uereller-Claire Bryan, 6-1, 6-0; Deanna Mylant-Skyler Currie (Gr. Latrobe) d. Kaylee Urban-Anne Taylor, 7-5, 6-3.
