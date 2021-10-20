The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team will try to defend its WPIAL Class 3A championship today.
The top-seeded Lady Wildcats are set to square off against No. 3 Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Washington & Jefferson College.
The Lady Wildcats advanced to the district title match with a 3-2 win against Fox Chapel Area during Monday’s WPIAL Class 3A Semifinal. They beat No. 16 Oakland Catholic in the first round, 4-1, and edged out No. 9 Mount Lebanon, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. Maya Jain and Emily Pierce had the deciding point at first doubles during the quarterfinal-round win against Mount Lebanon, while Jenna Bell clinched it for Greater Latrobe at first singles versus Fox Chapel Area.
Greater Latrobe already clinched a berth in the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, which begins on Tuesday. Greater Latrobe will face the District 8 champion or the District 9 or 10 champion in the first round. The Lady Wildcats finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state during the 2020 season, as Greater Latrobe reached the PIAA Class 3A Girls Tennis Team Championship match for the first time in school history.
Before this year’s state tournament, Greater Latrobe seeks its second consecutive — and fourth ever — WPIAL Class 3A championship. The Lady Wildcats topped Upper St. Clair to win the title last season. It was the third district championship in Greater Latrobe history and the first since 2005.
Greater Latrobe’s last loss against a WPIAL opponent came on Oct. 14, 2019, as the Lady Wildcats fell to North Allegheny in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs. Greater Latrobe is in the playoffs for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons, including the past seven straight.
Individually this season, Bell suffered a 6-4, 6-4, defeat against Maggie Steif of Upper St. Clair during the WPIAL Class 3A Girls Singles Tennis championship. Bell lost in the third-place consolation match of the tournament. Bell and Carolina Walters claimed the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship for Greater Latrobe. The Upper St. Clair duo of Evie Ellenberger and Claire Loomis lost in the quarterfinals of that tournament against Moon Area’s Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren, a team that Bell and Walters beat in the semifinals en route to the championship.
