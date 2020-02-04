A comeback attempt fell just short for the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team.
Now, the Lady Wildcats will have one more opportunity to qualify for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
Greater Latrobe battled with section front-running Woodland Hills, but the Lady Wolverines got the better of the visiting Lady Wildcats with a 58-52 victory during a WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 game Monday.
Greater Latrobe fell to 7-6 in the section and 11-8 overall. The Lady Wildcats face a winner-take-all scenario for the final section playoff spot when they host Penn-Trafford on Thursday (7:30 p.m.) in a showdown between the local rivals. Greater Latrobe knocked off the Lady Warriors at Penn-Trafford, 44-41, on Jan. 14.
Penn Hills (8-5, 10-11) qualified for the playoffs on Monday with a big 52-37 victory against Oakland Catholic, the second-place in the section. That leaves one playoff spot left for either Greater Latrobe or Penn-Trafford (7-6, 13-7), both tied for fourth with a 7-6 section mark.
Monday’s loss against Woodland Hills (13-0, 18-3) snapped GL’s four-game winning streak. Greater Latrobe started the season with just two wins in its first seven games, but the Lady Wildcats rebounded to win nine of their previous 11, including the four-game win streak that was halted on Monday by Woodland Hills.
Emma Blair led Greater Latrobe with a game-high 20 points on 10 field goals. Lexi McNeil followed with nine points, while Anna Rafferty also contributed six points.
Woodland Hills had three players in double figures, including Peyton Pinkney, who led the way with 16 points. Joi Burleigh followed with 15 while Jazmine Dunn also contributed 13.
The Lady Wolverines’ inside combination of Pinkney and Burleigh caused Greater Latrobe issues early, as Woodland Hills established a 10-point lead through one quarter, 20-10. The duo controlled the boards in the first quarter, collecting 11 offensive rebounds and converting them into 12 of the Lady Wolverines’ 20 points in the quarter.
Woodland Hills extended the lead to 15 points midway through the second quarter, but GL changed with a more aggressive approach on the defensive end, which created additional opportunities.
A 7-0 spurt off of the increased pressure cut the WH lead to eight points with a little more than a minute to play in the first half. But the Wolverines were able to capitalize on consecutive turnovers in the final minute, running the lead back to 12 points by halftime, 35-23.
Blair continued momentum the Lady Wildcats were building at the end of the half with the first eight points of the third quarter while Rafferty collected several rebounds and added a pair of blocks.
A key sequence with 1:24 to play in the third quarter trimmed the hole to eight points. Lexi McNeil hit from the wing in transition, then following a turnover, Greater Latrobe pushed the ball inside to Rafferty, who cut the deficit to eight points, 43-35, at the end of the third quarter.
Greater Latrobe continued to claw its way back into the game to open the fourth quarter, as Rafferty led a fast-break, passed to McNeil, who then found Blair on the opposite end for an easy bucket. McNeil then scored the next four points, both coming off steals, as Greater Latrobe cut the deficit to two points, 43-41.
Pinkney hit a free throw for Woodland Hills and Rafferty crashed the boards for an offensive putback, making it a one-point game, 44-43.
Greater Latrobe’s full-court pressure forced another turnover and a Woodland Hills timeout. The Lady Wildcats were poised to complete the comeback and jump in front for the first time when an illegal screen call gave Rafferty her fourth foul with 4:51 to play.
Woodland Hills used the break to build its lead back to 11 points with less than two minutes to play, but Greater Latrobe battled with one final rally. Rafferty left the game with five fouls, but freshman Camille Dominick scored on back-to-back possessions, cutting the hole to eight points.
Following a Woodland Hills free throw, Ava Vitula was fouled while attempting a three-point field goal. She made two of three and Greater Latrobe called timeout to set up its press. Blair subsequently stole the inbounds and scored, drawing Greater Latrobe within five points.
On the next Woodland Hills possession, Greater Latrobe’s Bailey Watson stole the inbounds pass with 12 seconds to play, but the Lady Wildcats were unable to convert, setting up Thursday’s home showdown with Penn-Trafford.
In junior varsity play, Greater Latrobe picked up a 47-21 victory. Dominick led Greater Latrobe with 18 points.
