Just a season ago, the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team was cutting down the nets, celebrating a Class 5A, Section 4 championship.
On Thursday, the Lady Wildcats (15-3, 11-1) cut down the nets for the second year in a row, as they defeated Greensburg Salem 56-39 to clinch at least a share of the Class 5A, Section 4 title.
Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkhardt was very proud of his teams’ accomplishments this season.
“I’m almost speechless about this,” Burkhardt said. “To be able to (win the section title) in back-to-back years is just incredible. A lot of these ladies were on that team last year too so it’s incredible.”
Not only did the Lady Wildcats clinch at least a share of the section title, but they also celebrated senior night. Greater Latrobe’s two seniors, Bailey Watson and Anna Rafferty were honored prior to Thursday’s game.
“A lot of people who don’t know basketball don’t know how important Bailey Watson is to this team,” Burkhardt said. “We only played seven games with our full complement of players, but Bailey Watson was always there. I think if she would have been one of the (players) that were missing, then the section championship may not have happened. People look at points, but points aren’t everything, she is a complete basketball player.”
Burkhardt also had a lot of nice words to say about Rafferty.
“Anna has started every game that she was able to play in since ninth grade,” he said. “When she puts the uniform on you know you are going to get a double/double out of her almost every time. She is the rock and the foundation that the success of this program has been built on.”
The Lady Wildcats got off to a strong start on both of ends of the court in the first quarter, taking an early 9-1 lead. The Golden Lions stormed right back, closing out the first quarter on 15-6 run, tying the game at 16 all.
In the second quarter, both defenses stepped up their game. Both teams held slight leads in the quarter but neither team could pull away, as the game was tied at 28-all going into the halftime break.
Greater Latrobe came out strong in the third quarter. The Lady Wildcats used a 19-6 run that spanned the entirety of the third quarter, to take full control. Greater Latrobe led 47-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats continued to up the intensity. They opened the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 55-34 lead, which was their largest lead of the game. Greensburg Salem outscored the Lady Wildcats 5-1 in the remaining minutes, but it was not enough.
Burkhardt said it was a simple fix at halftime to swing the momentum in their favor.
“We changed our defense in the second half,” he said. “We were in a zone and man to man in the first half. In the second half, we went to a box and one, and a triangle and two defense. We kept the ball out of their top players’ hands and kept them under control.”
Greater Latrobe had three players score in double figures on the night.
Elle Snyder scored 22 points, while grabbing four rebounds, and had three steals. Rafferty added 10 points and seven rebounds. Emma Blair finished with a double/double scoring 10 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.
Camille Dominick scored nine points, including one three-pointer and Watson added five points and five rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats were strong on the boards as they outrebounded Greensburg Salem by a 33-10 margin. Greater Latrobe also forced nine Golden Lion turnovers.
Burkhardt said he was happy getting both wins this week heading into the WPIAL playoffs, after falling to McKeesport last Saturday.
“It was very big to get those two wins this week,” he said. “As I said to the team last week, we had two options after McKeesport, we can let that loss bother us and struggle or we could bounce back and play like we have all year, and that’s what they did. This section gets you ready and with the schedule we had, we should be ready for the playoffs.”
Greater Latrobe can clinch the section outright with a McKeesport loss to Greensburg Salem, a game that is scheduled for tonight.
The Lady Wildcats will return to action for a non-conference matchup on Saturday when they play host to Hempfield Area. Tip-off time is to be determined at Greater Latrobe High School.
---
GREENSBURG SALEM (39) Roni Kauffman 1-0-2; Carissa Caldwell 7-0-20; Timaia Lewis 1-0-2; Gionnah Abby Mankins 5-3-15; Regan Kerr 0-0-0. Totals, 14-3(7)—39
GREATER LATROBE (56) Elle Snyder 8-2-22; Bailey Watson 2-0-5; Anna Rafferty 4-2-10; Camille Dominick 3-2-9; Emma Blair 3-4-10; Carley Berk 0-0-0; Josie Straigis 0-0-0. Totals, 20-10(17)—56
Score by Quarters Gr. Salem 16 12 6 5 — 39 Gr. Latrobe 6 12 19 9 — 56 Three-point field goals: GL: Snyder- 3; Watson-1; Dominick-1; GS: Caldwell-6; Mankins-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.