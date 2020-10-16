For the first time in six seasons, the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team is playoff bound.
The Lady Wildcats punched their WPIAL Class 4A postseason ticket Thursday by defeating Penn-Trafford, 2-1, a feat the team had not accomplished in at least the past 17 seasons.
Maddie Delucio scored off an assist by Morgan Reilly, while Reagan Reilly had a goal assisted by Delucio. Greater Latrobe improved to 4-4-1 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 and overall.
The Lady Wildcats played to a 1-1 tie against Penn-Trafford (4-3-2, 5-3-2) on Sept. 23. Greater Latrobe has won four of its last six games, including two wins against Taylor Allderdice, and a 2-0 victory versus Hempfield Area on Sept. 26. The Lady Wildcats wrap up their regular season slate with a section matchup at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe will make its first postseason appearance since 2014 when the Lady Wildcats finished 7-5 in the section and 10-8 overall. That year, Greater Latrobe fell, 5-0, against Upper St. Clair during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats returned nine of 11 starters from last season when Greater Latrobe went 2-10 in the section and 3-12 overall.
Greater Latrobe head girls’ soccer coach Jamie Morrison was encouraged earlier this season when his team battled closely against top-ranked Fox Chapel and Norwin during two section defeats.
Now, the Lady Wildcats are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team suffered a 6-0 defeat against Apollo-Ridge during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 match also played Thursday.
The Lady Rams (2-7, 3-10) went 10 days without a game, with their last result an 8-0 loss versus Springdale on Oct. 6.
“Pretty simple explanation of tonight: The time off will benefit us in the long term but hurt us in the short term,” Ligonier Valley head coach Eric Vogelsang said. “We had several days of good practice but it’s not the same as game speed vs a good team.”
Apollo-Ridge jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, before scoring late in the first half and then early in the second to set the final.
“We had 17 active tonight which was the most since the opening game,” Vogelsang said. “I was able to sub tonight strategically and to give a few breaks instead of having to throw out whomever could walk.”
The Ligonier Valley head coach is hoping Thursday’s match was an opportunity for his team to shake off the rust as they conclude the season with two conference games.
Ligonier Valley heads to Rockwood, 4 p.m. Monday before concluding its season against North Star, 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Ligonier Valley boys’ soccer team fell by a 6-0 scoreline during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 matchup against Deer Lakes on Thursday.
The Rams (2-8, 2-9) conclude their season with an exhibition match against Belle Vernon Area, 7 p.m., Monday.
