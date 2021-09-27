Emerson Skatell helped the Greater Latrobe girls’ cross-country team to an overall championship, as the Lady Wildcats topped 35 other teams at the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday at Buhl Park in Hermitage.
Skatell was the top finisher for the Lady Wildcats, securing a sixth-place effort in 19:34. Lexie Planinsek, Clara Herr, Carley Berk and Hayden Kraynick all earned medals and scored for the Lady Wildcats, while Lizzie Planinsek and Liz Wilson also ran with the varsity team.
The Greater Latrobe boys finished ninth out of 40 teams. Koen Fulton ran the course in 17:44, capturing 27th to lead the boys’ team. August Lawrence, Liam Wilson, Drew Kozuch and Noah Pittman completed the scoring, while Nick Wetzel and Henry Krom also competed for the varsity team.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m. Tuesday against Hempfield Area and host Norwin at Oak Hollow Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.