The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team posted a key win earlier this week, handing conference foe McKeesport Area its first loss of the season, 66-65, on the road.
And the Lady Wildcats kept the momentum going at home Thursday night with a dominating 63-35 win over Gateway in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 play.
The victory, GL’s fourth straight, moved the squad to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the section.
Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said his team is showing signs of improvement every time they hit the floor.
“I think that right after Christmas, right after we got the lineup back together, I think we are just getting better every time we play and every time we practice,” he said. “It was tough (before Christmas) because we were missing some girls intermittently. I’m thinking (the momentum) is just the continuation of getting to practice together and being all together.”
Gateway (1-3 in section, 1-6 overall) was physical all night, especially on the defensive end and Burkardt credited the Gators for their effort, but thought his team matched their physicality well.
“I said it to (the team), even though (Gateway) didn’t get a lot of rebounds, they box out as well or better than any of the teams that we’ve played,” he said. “I thought our (post players) did a great job of rebounding against them.”
Despite Gateway’s physicality, the Lady Wildcats still managed to out-rebound the Gators, 42-19.
Of that total, 28 rebounds came from the dynamic duo of Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair. Rafferty finished with 15 rebounds, nine coming in the second half, and Blair added 13 boards.
Burkardt was proud of the effort that Rafferty and Blair showed going up against Gateway’s physicality.
“We rode (Emma and Anna) last year through the playoffs, and we don’t have to do that this year, which is nice,” he said. “(Emma and Anna) are producing the same output as when we needed specifically them. They just have a nose for the ball, they play very hard, and they play very physical.”
The Lady Wildcats had nine three-pointers as a team, coming from a trio of Wildcats. Elle Snyder had five treys Carley Berk added three baskets from beyond the arc and Camille Dominick added a three-pointer.
Burkardt said the shooting success from long range helped open things up down low for Blair and Rafferty.
“The nine three-pointers is something you haven’t seen in one of our games for a long time, especially to have three players make nine three’s between them,” he said. “Anna and Emma have the opportunity have a little bit more room when we start stroking the ball from the outside.”
Greater Latrobe got contributions from every player who saw action Thursday night and Burkardt said it’s vitally important for every player to have an impact when they enter the game.
“It’s tremendous to get (contributions) from everyone in the game,” he said. “(Team depth) was one of my concerns coming into the season. We had great depth last year and I thought that was a place we might be a little short on this year. The freshmen, Josie Straigis, and everyone who came into the game contributed and they are getting more comfortable being in varsity games.”
The Lady Wildcats ended the first quarter on 14-2 run to take an 18-5 lead into the second. GL increased its lead to 14 points, 27-13, in the frame.
The Lady Wildcats stepped up their defensive pressure, forcing multiple Gateway turnovers, to end the half on a 6-0 run and take a 33-13 advantage into the break.
Greater Latrobe allowed just four Gateway field goals in the first half.
In the third quarter, it remained the same story. Greater Latrobe dominated the boards, grabbing five offensive rebounds in the quarter alone. The Lady Wildcats also forced six Gateway turnovers in the quarter. Greater Latrobe outscored the Gators by a slight margin of 15-12 in the quarter, as they carried a 48-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Greater Latrobe remained hot on the offensive end. The Lady Wildcats remained dominant on the boards, grabbing four more offensive rebounds in the corner. Berk nailed all three of her three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
Four Lady Wildcats finished in double figures on the night. Snyder led the way with 17 points, Rafferty had 14 points to go along with her 15 rebounds. Blair had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Dominick finished with 11 points. Berk added nine points.
Greater Latrobe returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it travels to Greensburg Salem (1-1 section, 10-2 overall) for a key section tilt.
