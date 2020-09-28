Sofia DeCerb helped lead the Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team to a 2-0 victory against Hempfield Area during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Saturday at Rossi Field.
DeCerb finished with the shutout in the Lady Wildcats’ victory. Maddie Delucio and Ella Bulava added offensive support with the two Greater Latrobe goals. Reagan Reilly and Delucio contributed assists.
The win helped Greater Latrobe improve to 1-2-1 overall and in section play.
Greater Latrobe opened the season by throwing a scare into Norwin, a perennial contender in the WPIAL and the state. In that game, Greater Latrobe led at halftime before the Lady Knights rallied for the two-goal victory.
The Lady Wildcats followed with a two-goal home loss against Fox Chapel, which opened the season with a surprise 5-0 start, before tying Penn-Trafford on the road last week.
Greater Latrobe notched its first win of the season on Saturday with the shutout against Hempfield Area.
The Lady Wildcats seek to build on that victory 8 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against Taylor Allderdice at Rossi Field. Allderdice is 1-1 overall this season.
