The Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team opened the 2021 season with a home exhibition sweep against Laurel. The Lady Wildcats took the first game, 25-14, and identical 25-23 margins to come away with the victory.
Senior co-captain Anna Rafferty led the Greater Latrobe offense with 15 kills from her middle hitter spot, while also racking up two blocks. Emma Blair and Elle Snyder added to the offense, each with eight kills and two blocks. Snyder also collected two aces offensively and six digs defensively. Paige Watson had four kills and two blocks, while Maya Krehlik and Lily Fenton each had two kills and an ace. Shallyn Shank also contributed an ace.
Fenton also led Greater Latrobe with six blocks, while also orchestrating the offense with 33 assists to six different hitters. Defensively, Bailey Watson led the charge, stopping 12 Laurel scoring attempts to lead the team in digs, while adding three aces offensively. Snyder also chalked up six digs, while Krehlik collected four digs and Shank three.
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity team also came up with a sweep, 25-16 and 25-22.
Freshman Chara Mongelluzzo led the offense with four kills, followed by sophomore Mikenna Marino with three. Ava Krehlik had two kills, while Mackenzie Myers and Brylee Bodnar also contributed to the offensive attack. Myers also tallied three aces.
Krehlik and Marino ran the JV offense, as Krehlik dished out six assists and accounted for five aces, while Marino posted five assists. Defensively, the sister act of Macy and Mya McHugh led the way with 15 combined digs and two aces.
Greater Latrobe opens section play Tuesday against Norwin at home.
(0) comments
