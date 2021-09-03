The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team started defense of its section and WPIAL Class 3A championship with a whitewash.
The Lady Wildcats blanked Penn-Trafford, 5-0, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match played Thursday at Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state during the 2020 season, as the Lady Wildcats knocked off highly regarded District 3 champion Manheim Township in the semifinals, but lost against Spring-Ford of District 1 during the title match of the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship at Hershey Racquet Club.
Greater Latrobe also defeated Upper St. Clair to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. It was the third district team championship in Greater Latrobe history and first since 2005. Greater Latrobe won the section title and reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Lady Wildcats have qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons.
Last season, Greater Latrobe reached the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship match for the first time in school history and finished the season with a 16-1 record.
They did so under former coach Chad Kissell, the former Wildcats’ and Valparaiso standout tennis player — and state champion — who resigned as coach in June.
Greater Latrobe traded one former standout state champion coach for another.
First-year coach Karissa Walker Skiba captured a doubles state championship as a senior at Greater Latrobe and the singles state title as a sophomore with the Lady Wildcats. Skiba, who played at the U.S. Air Force Academy, also led the Lady Wildcats to a district championship as a senior.
She scored her first victory as a coach at her alma mater on Monday. And now, she’s helping the Lady Wildcats are beginning defense of another state title.
Jenna Bell, who placed third in the WPIAL last season, blanked Penn-Trafford’s Sarah Yamrick on Thursday, while Carolina Walters did the same against Lauren Burkley at second singles. Avery Massaro made it a clean sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Kaia Conte at third singles.
Maya Jain and Emily Pierce blanked Lena Yuhas and Gianna Purpura at first doubles, while Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at second doubles.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Tuesday at Gateway.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
PENN-TRAFFORD 0
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (GL) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (GL) d. Lauren Burkley, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (GL) d. Kaia Conte, 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (GL) d. Lena Yuhas-Gianna Purpura, 6-0, 6-0; Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh (GL) d. Becca Mills-Haylee Zorich, 6-2, 6-4.
